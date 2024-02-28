10 Best Air Fryers Under 5000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out with its 4.5 liters capacity, 1400W power, and 7 preset programs, ensuring efficient cooking for small families with various culinary needs.
Best With Large Capacity: offers ample space for cooking family-sized meals quickly, featuring rapid air technology and a non-stick fryer pan for even cooking and easy cleaning.
Best Easy to Use Air Fryer: boasts a user-friendly LED display touch panel, 1300W power, and 4 liters capacity, providing convenient temperature and time control for versatile cooking options.
Best Budget: Nutricook 3.3 Litre Airfryer impresses with its compact size, 1500W power, and 10 preset programs, delivering efficient frying with up to 85% less oil at an affordable price point.
Air fryers have surged in popularity recently, and for good reason. Offering a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods, these appliances use hot air circulation to cook food, requiring little to no oil. This not only reduces calorie intake but also minimises unhealthy trans fats, making air-fried dishes a favourite among health-conscious individuals.
Beyond health benefits, air fryers provide convenience and versatility in the kitchen. They can crisp up various foods, from vegetables to meats, with speed and efficiency, saving both time and energy. Moreover, their compact size and multifunctional capabilities make them ideal for modern kitchens where space is often limited.
In addition to promoting healthier eating habits, air fryers offer a mess-free cooking experience, eliminating the need for excessive oil and reducing splatter and cleanup time.
Recognizing the growing demand for affordable yet high-quality air fryers, we have meticulously researched and compiled a list of the best air fryer options available in India for under 5000 rupees. Our selection includes models that not only deliver exceptional performance but also offer value for money, ensuring that you can enjoy the benefits of air frying without breaking the bank.
Key factors to consider before purchasing an air fryer under 5000
Capacity: Determine the right size based on your cooking needs. Air fryers typically range from 2 to 6 litres, with smaller sizes suitable for individuals or couples, and larger ones for families.
Power: Look for air fryers with sufficient wattage (usually between 800W to 1500W) for efficient cooking. Higher wattage often means faster cooking times.
Temperature Control: Ensure the air fryer offers a wide temperature range (typically 80°C to 200°C) for cooking a variety of foods.
Timer: Look for models with an adjustable timer to prevent overcooking. A digital timer is more precise and user-friendly.
Safety Features: Check for features like auto shut-off and cool-touch handles to prevent accidents and ensure safe operation.
Ease of Cleaning: Choose an air fryer with removable and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.
Cooking Presets: Some air fryers come with pre-programmed settings for different types of food, which can simplify the cooking process.
Power: Check the wattage to ensure efficient cooking. Higher wattage generally means faster cooking times and better results.
How we picked them for you
Comparison of Features: We compared the features of each air fryer, including capacity, power, cooking presets, temperature range, safety features, and ease of cleaning.
User Reviews Analysis: We analysed user reviews and ratings from verified purchasers to understand real-world experiences and assess the performance and reliability of each model.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of each brand in the market, prioritising well-established brands known for producing quality kitchen appliances.
Value for Money: We evaluated the overall value proposition of each air fryer, considering its features, performance, and price point to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.
Warranty and Support: We checked the warranty coverage and after-sales support provided by each brand to ensure you receive adequate protection and assistance if needed.
Below is a list of best air fryers under 5000 in India
The AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer is a sleek and efficient kitchen appliance designed to enhance your cooking experience. With a spacious 4.5-liter capacity, it's perfect for small families and gatherings, allowing you to cook meals quickly and easily. The 1400W power ensures fast and healthy cooking, while the 7 preset programs make it simple to cook a variety of dishes, from French fries to cakes. The digital touch display and temperature control (80-200°C) make operation a breeze, while the keep warm function ensures your food stays hot even after cooking. With 360° rapid hot air circulation technology and 90% less oil usage, this air fryer delivers crispy, evenly cooked food every time. Plus, with built-in overheat protection and auto shut-off, you can cook with peace of mind.
Specifications:
Price: 4,409 (
MRP 7,99545% Off)
Brand: Agaro
Capacity: 4.5 litres
Power: 1400W
Material: Stainless Steel
Preset Programs: 7
Temperature Range: 80-200°C
Dimensions: 26.7D x 26.7W x 31.5H cm
Colour: Black
Pros
Cons
Fast healthy cooking
None
Easy operation and cleaning
Evenly cooks with less oil
Keeps food warm after cooking
Built-in safety features
Comes with inner tray and pan
Excellent performance
User’s Testimonial: Best quality budget Air-Fryer received from Agaro. Very easy to use. We made french fries and it came out pretty well. Paneer tikka also was very well made. Love this Air-Fryer from Agara. Best Price. Best Quality.
Why it's worth buying: With a rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon and over 600 purchases last month, it's clear that the AGARO air fryer delivers consistent performance and satisfaction, making it a worthwhile investment for efficient and healthy cooking in any kitchen.
The Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen essential, offering a healthier cooking alternative with 85% less fat compared to traditional frying methods. Its 360° Rapid Air Technology ensures even and quick cooking, while the non-stick sliding pan makes cleanup a breeze. With the ability to fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, grill, and reheat, this air fryer is a versatile addition to any kitchen. The detachable basket design and non-stick coating further enhance its convenience, while the generous 6-litre capacity caters to gatherings of 5-6 people. Experience guilt-free cooking with Faber's exceptional air fryer, backed by a reassuring 2-year warranty.
Specifications:
Price: 4,749 (
MRP 17,99074% Off)
Brand: Faber
Capacity: 6 litres
Power: 1500W
Cooking Functions: Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill, Reheat
Technology: 360° Rapid Air Cooking
Material: ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)
Control: Temperature & Time Control
Design: Sleek, Black
Warranty: 2 years
Pros
Cons
Easy cleanup due to non-stick coating
Performance could be improved
Large capacity for family meals
May not fit in smaller kitchens
Convenient detachable basket design
Rapid and even cooking
Versatile cooking modes
Healthier cooking with less oil
User’s Testimonial: Most loved in our kitchen ranges. Very easy to do Kabab, frying potatoes, french or fish etc. We very often use it. Fry food lovers must go for the product. Easy to use. Easy to clean.
The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer brings convenience and health to your kitchen with its innovative features. With a 4.2-liter capacity, it's perfect for cooking your favourite fried foods with 85% less oil, ensuring guilt-free indulgence. Utilising 360° high-speed air circulation technology, this air fryer cooks food evenly and swiftly, mimicking the crispiness of traditional fried foods. Its powerful 1200 Watts heating element ensures quick and efficient cooking, while the non-stick food basket makes cleanup a breeze. Whether it's meat, pastries, or potato chips, enjoy delicious fried foods without compromising on health with Pigeon's digital air fryer.
Specifications:
Price: 3,295 (
MRP 15,99545% Off)
Brand: Pigeon
Capacity: 4.2 litres
Power: 1200 Watts
Technology: 360° Air Circulation
Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Aluminium
Special Feature: Digital Display
Dimensions: 30 x 22.9 x 29 cm
Colour: Green
Pros
Cons
Easy to clean and use
Components are fragile
Stylish and sleek design
No advanced cooking presets
Decent quality
Moderate performance
Highly affordable appliance
User’s Testimonial: I have been using an air fryer for the last 4 months on a daily basis and honestly I can't live without an air fryer now. Does everything a microwave oven does and more. My oil consumption have been drastically cut short. I will recommend this product for everyone I know.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient, healthier cooking with 85% less oil. Trusted best-seller with 4K purchases on Amazon last month.
Experience guilt-free indulgence with the KENT Star Air Fryer. With up to 80% less oil usage, it ensures guilt-free indulgence. The Rapid Hot Air Technology cooks food evenly, providing a crispy exterior and tender interior. Its 4-litre capacity is perfect for serving 3-4 people, making it ideal for small families. With 5 preset menu options, including Frozen Food, Fries, Samosa, Pizza, and Kebab, you can easily prepare a variety of dishes. The LED display touch panel and adjustable speed control add convenience, while the ability to fry, grill, roast, steam, and bake makes it a versatile cooking appliance for any kitchen.
Specifications:
Price: 4,499 (
MRP 9,50053% Off)
Brand:KENT
Capacity: 4 litres
Power: 1300 W
Technology: Rapid Hot Air
Preset Menus: 5 options
Material: Plastic
Display: LED Touch Panel
Dimensions: 35 x 25 x 29.5 cm
Pros
Cons
Quick and uniform heating
Quality could be better
Spacious capacity
Plastic material may feel less durable
Simple to operate
Easy to clean and store
Retains all the natural flavours
Value to money
User’s Testimonial: Get really crispy and steaming hot samosas in minutes. It takes time to understand the temperature and time to be set for certain food items. But it works really well.
Why it's worth buying: With 4.2 stars from over 1100 ratings on Amazon, it's evident that this air fryer from Kent offers efficient cooking and versatile functions, making it a worthwhile investment for healthier, delicious meals.
The INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry is a game-changer in healthy cooking, utilising Air Crisp Technology to fry with minimal oil, resulting in less than 99% fat content and deliciously crispy outcomes. With 8 preset programs, it's versatile enough to cook a variety of dishes, from fries to cakes and everything in between. Its fully digital touch screen allows for easy operation, letting you set time and temperature precisely. The 4.2-liter non-stick cooking pan ensures food doesn't stick, while the 1400W power ensures fast and even cooking. Perfect for gifting on special occasions, this air fryer brings convenience and health to any modern kitchen.
Specifications:
Price: 4,995 (
MRP 9,99550% Off)
Brand: INALSA
Capacity: 4.2 litres
Power: 1400W
Technology: Air Crisp
Presets: 8
Control: Touch screen
Temperature range: 80°C - 200°C
Material: Plastic
Dimensions: 25.5D x 33.3W x 27.5H cm
Colour: Black
Pros
Cons
Versatile preset programs
Malfunctions at times
Easy to use touch screen
Plastic parts can be more robust
Fast and even cooking
Non-stick cooking pan
Minimal oil usage
Good performance and quality
User’s Testimonial: Inalsa air fryer is a good addition to the kitchen for people who want to have a healthy alternative to frying food. I tried frying fish and samosas. It turned out quite well,in fact I was surprised by the crispness of the samosas. Would definitely recommend it for a healthy lifestyle!
Why it's worth buying: This air fryer is worth buying because it's an Amazon Choice product with a high rating of 4.1 stars, indicating its popularity among users
The Prestige Electric Air Fryer PAF 6.0 provides a healthier way to enjoy your favourite fried foods, with less oil and guilt. With its 2-litre frying basket capacity and 1200 watts power, it can fry, grill, roast, bake, and more, giving you versatility in cooking. Its smoke vent absorbs unwanted odours and smoke, keeping your kitchen fresh. With easy-to-use control knobs for temperature and timer, and a specially designed frying basket for even cooking, cleaning up is a breeze. This compact and multipurpose air fryer is a convenient addition to any kitchen, providing delicious and healthier meals with ease.
Specifications:
Price: 3,975 (
MRP 6,99543% Off)
Capacity: 2 litres
Power: 1200 watts
Temperature Range: 80-200°C
Timer: Up to 30 mins
Material: Plastic
Colour: Black
Special Feature: Smoke Vent
Pros
Cons
Even heat distribution
Small capacity
Easy to clean
Design could have been better
Compact design
Absorbs unwanted odours and smoke
Easy to operate controls
Reliable performance
User’s Testimonial: Simply Perfect for Cooking... It reduces the human efforts to let you cook conveniently and it also saves cooking oil a lot. We were addicted to oily food whenever we cooked any dish, but now this Airfryer will help you control your Cholesterol levels too. Go blindly with Prestige brand "Airfryer ''. Best to go with - Prestige which is reasonable in price and easy to use.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatile cooking options and efficient performance. Highly rated on Amazon with 56% giving it 5 stars.
The Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air Fryer revolutionises home cooking with its advanced Hot Air Circulation Technology, offering healthier meals with up to 90% less oil. Its generous capacity caters perfectly to family-sized portions, while the user-friendly digital touch screen allows for easy operation. With temperature settings up to 200°C and a timer control of 1 to 60 minutes, achieving culinary perfection is effortless. Cleanup is a breeze with the non-stick, dishwasher-safe parts. This smart appliance streamlines your cooking process, delivering consistently delicious and crispy results every time.
Specifications:
Price: 3,149 (
MRP 10,99971% Off)
Brand: Lifelong
Capacity: 4.2 litres
Power: 1350W
Technology: Hot Air Circulation
Control: Digital Touch Panel
Timer: 1-60 mins
Temperature: Up to 200°C
Warranty: 1 Year
Pros
Cons
Cleanup is effortless
Heat may not reach the base evenly
Easy-to-use digital touch panel
Healthy cooking with minimal oil
Food is tasty and crispy
Performance is smooth and fast
Temperature is adjustable
User’s Testimonial: Highly recommended, I'm writing this review after 20 days. I tried a max dish, and I love it: cake, cookies, fries and lots of things in very less oil. Please go for it.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its Lifelong brand reliability, offering healthier cooking with advanced technology and user-friendly features, making meal preparation effortless and enjoyable.
The SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer is a game-changer for healthier cooking, reducing fat in your favourite fried foods by up to 85%. With its 3.5-liter capacity and advanced touch screen menu, cooking is made easy with 6 preset modes including Fries/Chips, Paneer, Chicken, and more. The free recipe eBook and videos focus on Indian delicacies, making it perfect for Indian kitchens. The mobile app offers additional recipes and cooking tips. The air fryer's safety features, such as overheating protection and automatic shut-off, ensure safe cooking. Bring home the Solara digital air fryer and experience the convenience yourself.
Specifications:
Price: 4,299 (
MRP 9,99957% Off)
Capacity: 3.5 litres
Power: 1400W
Dimensions: 25.4 x 27.9 x 26.7 cm
Material: Plastic
Preset modes: 6
Temperature range: 180-400°F
Timer: Up to 30 minutes
Pros
Cons
Fast cooking with powerful fan
Requires preheating
Easy to clean dishwasher safe
Learning curve for new users
Variety of cooking presets available
Mobile app for additional recipes
Excellent quality and design
Food is crispy and juicy
User’s Testimonial: Solara has won my trust in their brand. This air fryer keeps true as advertised. Hassle free cooking. The preset food options have made my experience a breeze. I simply place the item that needs to be cooked, do my chores and upon hearing the final beep, I get to enjoy the steaming hot air fried food. No oil and 100% beneficial for gut/heart health. I've purchased Solara Rice Cooker, Kettle and Blender. I'll post the reviews soon after use. Show our Indian brands some love and buy their products.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its efficient cooking capabilities, reflected in its 4.4-star rating on Amazon, ensuring you get tasty, healthy meals with ease.
The Wonderchef NEO Air Fryer is your ticket to healthier cooking without sacrificing flavour. With almost no oil, it helps you prepare heart-healthy dishes effortlessly. Utilising rapid air technology, it ensures crispy and evenly cooked meals, whether you're frying, roasting, baking, or grilling. Its spacious 4.5-liter capacity accommodates dishes for medium to large-sized families, while the non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning a breeze. With customizable time and temperature controls, this air fryer offers endless possibilities to create delicious snacks and meals. Experience Italian design and German quality in one compact and reliable kitchen appliance, backed by a 1-year warranty..
Specifications:
Price: 4,499 (
MRP 7,50040% Off)
Brand: Wonderchef
Capacity: 4.5 Litres
Warranty: 1 Year
Material: Aluminium
Control: Manual
Brand: Wonderchef
Colour: Black
Technology: Rapid Air
Dimensions: 20D x 28W x 30H cm
Pros
Cons
Easy to operate and handle
Performance is poor
Makes everything crispy and delicious
Good quality and value
Compact portable and spacious
Versatile for frying roasting baking grilling
Automatic shut-off provides safety
User’s Testimonial: Wonderful product with great and thoughtful design. Used it to make some chicken and tikkas. Got great results. Doesn't burn the meat and has the flexibility to make various dishes. Now I am going to be more healthy as no Oil is being used. The function is very user-friendly as well.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high customer satisfaction, with 59% awarding 5 stars on Amazon.
Specifications:
Price: 3,999 (
MRP 20,49980% Off)
Brand: Nutricook
Capacity: 3.3 litres
Power: 1500 watts
Material: Stainless steel
Control: Digital panel
Presets: 10 programs
Safety: Safety touch handles
Cleaning: Dishwasher-safe parts
Pros
Cons
Compact design
Small size may not suit all needs
Easy one-touch panel
Initial plastic smell
PFOA-free and BPA-free
Built-in preheat function
Sleek and modern aesthetic
Great performance
User’s Testimonial: This product is the need of the time. I made samosas in this Airfryer for the first time and OMG, the result was amazing. These days, all the fried food we love is made in this Airfryer with literally no or 1 TSP of oil and me and my family are able to enjoy our favourite food guilt free. I totally recommend buying this.
Why it's worth buying: With a 70% 5-star rating on Amazon, this air fryer is a worthwhile investment for its efficient cooking and user satisfaction. Its compact design, smart technology, and versatile presets make it a top choice for healthier cooking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can air fryers under 5000 cook food as crispy as traditional frying?
Yes, air fryers under 5000 utilize rapid air circulation technology to produce crispy results similar to deep frying, but with significantly less oil.
How much food can I cook at once in an air fryer under 5000?
The capacity of air fryers under 5000 typically ranges from 2 to 4 liters, allowing you to cook enough food for small to medium-sized meals or snacks.
Do air fryers under 5000 consume a lot of electricity?
Most air fryers under 5000 operate at around 1200 to 1500 watts, which is comparable to other kitchen appliances and won't significantly increase your electricity bill.
Can I cook frozen food directly in an air fryer under 5000?
Yes, air fryers under 5000 often come with presets for cooking frozen foods, ensuring they are cooked evenly and thoroughly without the need for thawing.
How do I know when my food is done cooking in an air fryer under 5000?
Many air fryers under 5000 come with built-in timers and audible alerts to let you know when your food is cooked to perfection, ensuring consistent results every time.
In Conclusion
Air fryers under 5000 offer a cost-effective solution for healthier cooking without compromising on taste. With their ability to cook food with minimal oil, these appliances cater to health-conscious individuals seeking a convenient way to enjoy their favourite fried foods guilt-free.
Choose from our curated list of recommendations to experience the benefits of air frying firsthand and enhance your culinary experience. So why wait? Make the smart choice for your kitchen today and indulge in healthier, delicious meals with an air fryer under 5000.
