IHCL Signs A Vivanta Hotel In Nashik

The 144-rooms Vivanta hotel will be strategically located next to the Nashik Freeway and in close proximity to the city’s IT zone as well as the upcoming metro station at Dwarka Circle.

Nashik is known as the wine capital of India Shutterstock

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 1:13 pm

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the signing of a Vivanta hotel in Nashik. Located near Dwarka Circle, the hotel, part of a mixed-use development, is a management contract with Deepak Builders and Developers.

Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “The signing of this hotel is in line with IHCL’s vision of strengthening our presence in key markets across India. Nashik has always been an integral part of India’s religious tourism circuit and has evolved to become an important industrial centre. With this hotel, IHCL will have hotels across three of its brands in the city. We are delighted to partner with Deepak Builders and Developers for this project.”

The 144-rooms Vivanta hotel will be strategically located next to the Nashik Freeway and in close proximity to the city’s IT zone as well as the upcoming metro station at Dwarka Circle. The dining options will include Mynt, the all-day dining restaurant; a specialty restaurant and bar. Recreational facilities will include a pool, fitness center and spa. The hotel will also feature one of the city’s largest banqueting halls with meeting rooms and open areas for social and business gatherings. It is a Brownfield project slated to open in 2023.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have four hotels in Nashik including two under development. Deepak Chande, Founder & Owner, Deepak Builders & Developers, said, “We are happy to collaborate with IHCL for this new hotel in Nashik. I am confident that the first Vivanta in the city will re-define the hospitality landscape with a new and refreshed spirit.”

Located on the backs of the river Godavari, Nashik features on many a pilgrim’s map. Known as the wine capital of India with its many vineyards, Nashik is also a key industrial and automotive center.

