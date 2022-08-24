Cayman Islands Lifts All Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Have you packed your bags but aren't sure which city to visit next?Head to the Cayman Islands. In the recent travel update, the Cayman Islands have removed all covid-19-related travel restrictions and have opened their borders for tourists to visit for the first time in two years.

As per the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, from today, visitors do not have to show any proof of covid-19 vaccination, a negative test, a travel declaration form or a travel request which used to be sent via Travel Cayman. Travellers are not required to wear a mask either as it is not mandatory.

According to media reports, more than 92 per cent of adults as well as children who are over five years old, have received at least two doses of covid-19 vaccine. 36 per cent of the total population have received at least three doses. The government has decided to ease public health measures since the vaccination rate is high.

Cayman Island decided to drop all travel restrictions after two months when they ruled out mandatory pre and post-travel guidelines for vaccinated visitors. At present, unvaccinated visitors who are under the age of 12 or unvaccinated visitors who own a local property or business have been invited.

However, travellers must apply for a travel certificate before reaching the island. They should also carry medical as well as travel insurance which provides coverage for covid-19. The only exemption here is for cruise travellers.

A traveller who tests positive for COVID-19 must be quarantined for at least seven days.