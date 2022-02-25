Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Wriddhiman Saha: BCCI Forms Committee To Probe Journalist's 'Threats' To India Wicketkeeper

Wriddhiman Saha had initially refused to name the journalist. But, it's now understood that he is ready to reveal the identity of the person.

Wriddhiman Saha was asked for an interview and when he denied it, the journalist threatened him. File Photo

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 11:10 pm

Days after veteran India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha revealed details of threatening messages he received from a 'journalist,' the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday formed a three-member committee to probe the incident. (More Cricket News)

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has today constituted a three-member committee to look into the matter of Wriddhiman Saha receiving threats and intimidation from a senior journalist," BCCI said in a release.

Saha, 37, had initially refused to name the journalist in a series of tweets on February 23. But, it's understood that he is ready to reveal the identity of the journalist and has given his consent to probe.

"The three member committee comprises of BCCI Vice-President Mr Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Treasurer Mr Arun Singh Dhumal and BCCI Apex Council Member Mr Prabhtej Singh Bhatia. The committee will start the proceedings as early as next week," it continued.

The 'journalist' asked Saha for an interview and when the wicketkeeper decided against it, he was threatened. The WhatsApp messages sent by the journalist had a threatening tone, "You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don't take insults kindly. And I will remember this."

BCCI stated that a "centrally contracted cricketer was allegedly threatened by a senior journalist for not responding to his messages asking for an interview".

Taking cognizance of the matter, the BCCI got in touch with Saha and decided to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

Saha, who has played 40 Tests, has already been told by Indian team management that he won't play for India again.

