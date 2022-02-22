Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Wriddhiman Saha Refuses To Name 'Journalist' Who Threatened Him – Here Is Why

Wriddhiman Saha had apparently angered the 'journalist' by refusing to give an interview.

Wriddhiman Saha Refuses To Name 'Journalist' Who Threatened Him – Here Is Why
Wriddhiman Saha has received support from ex-players and former India coach Ravi Shastri BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 4:45 pm

Wriddhiman Saha, who had earlier revealed that a "journalist" had threatened him for not giving an interview, has now said that he would not reveal the name of the culprit as he didn't make the revelation to harm the journalist's career or pull him down. (More Cricket News) 

Saha on February 19 had shared a screenshot in which a "journalist", apparently angered by Saha for not giving an interview to him post his ouster from India's Test squad, had threatened the player.

Related stories

IND Vs SL: How Wriddhiman Saha Has Put Sourav Ganguly In A Spot After Test Team Axe

IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Named India Test Captain; Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Dropped

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman tweeted the screenshot on social media, saying: "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called 'Respected' journalist! This is where the journalism has gone."

While many former cricketers, including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and ravi Shastri, had come out in support of Saha, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had said that the board would enquire Saha regarding the incident.

Though BCCI has not approached Saha until now, the West Bengal-born said he won’t reveal the name and that he shared the post on social media just to make sure no other player goes through the same problem.

“I haven’t received any communication from the BCCI yet. If they ask me to reveal the name (of the journalist), I would tell them it was never my intention to harm somebody’s career, to pull a person down. That’s why I didn’t reveal the name in my tweet. That’s not the teaching of my parents. The main purpose of my tweet was to expose the fact that there’s someone in the media who does such things, disrespecting a player’s wish,” Saha told The Indian Express.

“It wasn’t fair, which I wanted to tell through my tweets. He who has done it knows it very well. I posted those tweets because I didn’t want the players to face such things. I wanted to convey the message that what has been done was wrong and no one else should do it again,” he added.

Tags

Sports Cricket Wriddhiman Saha India National Cricket Team India Vs Sri Lanka India Vs Sri Lanka 2022 IND Vs SL BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India) Indian Cricket New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

KL Rahul, India Opener, Donates Rs 31 Lakh For Budding Cricketer’s Bone Marrow Transplant

KL Rahul, India Opener, Donates Rs 31 Lakh For Budding Cricketer’s Bone Marrow Transplant

Men’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: Sukhjeet Singh New Face In India Squad For Ties Against Spain At Home

ICC Women’s ODI Rankings: Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sabbhineni Meghana Make Gains In Batters’ List  

IPL 2022: Tim David, Mumbai Indians’ Singaporean Recruit, Eager To Bat With Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma

IPL 2022: David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins To Miss Start Of T20 League Due To Pakistan Series

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title