Wriddhiman Saha Refuses To Name 'Journalist' Who Threatened Him – Here Is Why

Wriddhiman Saha, who had earlier revealed that a "journalist" had threatened him for not giving an interview, has now said that he would not reveal the name of the culprit as he didn't make the revelation to harm the journalist's career or pull him down. (More Cricket News)

Saha on February 19 had shared a screenshot in which a "journalist", apparently angered by Saha for not giving an interview to him post his ouster from India's Test squad, had threatened the player.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman tweeted the screenshot on social media, saying: "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called 'Respected' journalist! This is where the journalism has gone."

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

While many former cricketers, including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and ravi Shastri, had come out in support of Saha, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had said that the board would enquire Saha regarding the incident.

Though BCCI has not approached Saha until now, the West Bengal-born said he won’t reveal the name and that he shared the post on social media just to make sure no other player goes through the same problem.

“I haven’t received any communication from the BCCI yet. If they ask me to reveal the name (of the journalist), I would tell them it was never my intention to harm somebody’s career, to pull a person down. That’s why I didn’t reveal the name in my tweet. That’s not the teaching of my parents. The main purpose of my tweet was to expose the fact that there’s someone in the media who does such things, disrespecting a player’s wish,” Saha told The Indian Express.

“It wasn’t fair, which I wanted to tell through my tweets. He who has done it knows it very well. I posted those tweets because I didn’t want the players to face such things. I wanted to convey the message that what has been done was wrong and no one else should do it again,” he added.