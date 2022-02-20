Wriddhiman Saha Threatened By A ‘Journalist’; Shares Screenshot Of WhatsApp Chat

Ever since his ouster from the Test team of India on Saturday, Wriddhiman Saha has made some shocking revelations. (More Cricket News)

While he revealed that BCCI Sourav Ganguly had earlier promised him not to worry about his spot in the team and that Rahul Dravid had asked him to think about retirement, he also shared a disturbing WhatsApp message he received from a “journalist” post his ouster from the team.

In the screenshot shared by Saha, it could be seen that the “journalist” asked him for an interview and when the 37-year-old wicketkeeper decided against it, he was threatened.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” Saha wrote while sharing the picture of the chat.

Meanwhile, former India crickters came out in support of the wicketkeeper. While Virender Sehwag slammed the “journalist”, Harbhajan Singh backed Saha and asked him to name the person.

“Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. With you Wriddhi,” wrote Sehwag.

Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri.

With you Wriddhi. https://t.co/A4z47oFtlD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 20, 2022

Harbhajan Singh said: “Wridhi you just name the person so that the cricket community knows who operates like this. Else even the good ones will be put under suspicion.. What kind of journalism is this? @BCCI @Wriddhipops @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS players should be protected."

Wridhi you just name the person so that the cricket community knows who operates like this. Else even the good ones will be put under suspicion.. What kind of journalism is this ? @BCCI @Wriddhipops @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS players should be protected https://t.co/sIkqtIHsvt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 20, 2022

Saha's last appearance in Indian jersey came in early December in the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai.