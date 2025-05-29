Sports Highlights Today, May 29: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Exit Singapore Open; Satwik-Chirag Through To QFs

Sports News Today Highlights: End Of Day
Sports News Today Live, May 29: Good Morning!
Sports News Today Live, May 29: ICYMI!
Sports News Today Live, May 29: Messi Scores, Assists As Inter Miami Win
Lionel Messi scored twice and had an assist, and Inter Miami broke out of its slump with a 4-2 rout of Montreal on Wednesday night.
Messi scored in the 27th and 87th minutes and set up Luis Suárez’s goal with some nice dribbling in the 68th. Suárez added another in the 71st. The win gave Messi’s slumping Inter Miami team just its second victory in its past eight matches. (AP)
Sports News Today Live, May 29: NFL News
Longtime New England Patriots center David Andrews is set to hang up his boots from the NFL. The Patriots said that Andrews, who spent all 10 of his seasons with the team before he was released in March, will retire at a news conference on Monday.
Sports News Today Live, May 29: Norway Chess
World champion D Gukesh registered a victory on his 19th birthday by defeating World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura of the United States, earning three points in Norway Chess on Thursday.
Sports News Today Live, May 29: Premier League Sides Create History
Chelsea's 4-1 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final saw Premier League side record five sides to win trophies in one season for the the first time.
Sports News Today Live, May 29: IND Football Legend Honoured With Padma Shri 2025
Indian football legend IM Vijayan was honoured with the Padma Shri on Wednesday by the Government of India.
Sports News Today Live, May 29: NBA News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder route the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 on Wednesday night to win the Western Conference finals series 4-1 and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.
Sports News Today Live, May 29: Singapore Badminton Open
Satwik-Chirag have lost the first game 19-21 to Gutama/Isfahami in their Round of 16 clash at the Singapore Open 2025.
Sports News Today Live, May 29: Singapore Badminton Open
Sat-Chi are in close battle with Gutama/Isfahami with the second game being a neck-and-neck one.
Sports News Today Live, May 29: Singapore Badminton Open
Chirag and Satwik are in the game and lead 11-10 at the break in second game. The Indian duo need to be at the top of their play, if they are to win this game and take it to the third one.
Sports News Today Live, May 29: Singapore Badminton Open
We have a stoppage in game as Gutama/Isfahami take a medical break with one of the player seems to be bleeding from his nose.
And we continue.
Sports News Today Live, May 29: Singapore Badminton Open
It's 14-14 all now in the second game. Sat-Chi, who were leading 13-11, now see them go level. Desperate times for the Indian pair against the Indonesian opponents.
Sports News Today Live, May 29: Satwik-Chirag In Action
19-15 now and think Satwik-Chirag are headed to the third game. The Indian pair, who lost the first one 21-19, are on course to take the second game comfortably.
Sports News Today Live, May 29: Singapore Badminton Open
21-16 and Satwik-Chirag have clinched the second game. Superb fightback from the Indian pair after what was a close and tensed game.
Sports News Today Live, May 29: Singapore Badminton Open
Sat-Chi's lead in the third and final game has been cut down to one with the Indonesian pair right on the money with their smashes and net play.
Sports News Today Live, May 29: Satwik-Chirag In Action
Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani/Sabar Karyaman Gutama are 8-8 in the third game against Satwik-Chirag.
Sports News Today Live, May 29: Singapore Badminton Open
Satwik-Chirag are now 11-9 in the third game against Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani/Sabar Karyaman Gutama. The Indian pair are committing some mistakes at the net but their experience is guiding them through.
Sports News Today Live, May 29: Singapore Badminton Open Updates
Chirag's net play has not been upto the mark and has cost them some points in the match. 13-13 all now.
Singapore Open Badminton Live Score: Satwik-Chirag On Course To Victory
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are on course to win their match against Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani/Sabar Karyaman Gutama.
Singapore Open Badminton Live Score: Satwik-Chirag Through QFs
Badminton Live Update: What a magnificnent match that was! Satwik-Chirag have come from behind to win their Round of 16 clash against Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani/Sabar Karyaman Gutama to book their place in the quarter-finals.
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: Prannoy vs Popov
Badminton Live Update: HS Prannoy trails Christo Popov in the first game, with the Frenchman winning 21-16.
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: Prannoy vs Popov
Badminton Live Update: What a comeback from HS Prannoy! The Indian, who was trailing 1-4 in the second game, makes it 4-4. Tremendous fightback.
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: Prannoy vs Popov
Badminton Live Update: Prannoy is giving a tough fight to the French shuttler. 11-11 at the break in the second game and we have a match on our hands here folks!
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: Prannoy On The Verge Of Losing To Popov
Badminton Live Update: After a great revival in the second game, HS Prannoy's fight has fizzled out and he is on the verge of losing to Christo Popov.
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: Prannoy Loses
Badminton Live Update: HS Prannoy is out after his 21-16, 21-14 defeat at the hands of Christo Popov.
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei
Badminton Live Update: PV Sindhu is struggling against her Chinese opponent Chen Yufei in the first game. She trails 9-3.
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei
Badminton Live Update: Sindhu is struggling big time against the Chinese shuttler. Her opponent is 14-7 in the first game and the Indian player really wears a worried look on her face.
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei
Badminton Live Update: It takes 14 minutes for Chen Yufei to wrap up the first game against PV Sindhu. She loses 21-9.
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei
Badminton Live Update: PV Sindhu has come out fighting in the second game against the Chinese shuttler. She leads 5-4.
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei
Badminton Live Update: PV Sindhu is leading 11-9 in the second game at the break and will need to up the ante against the Chinese.
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei
Badminton Live Update: Sindhu is in grasp of the 2nd game and seems to claim it with ease. This is a great fightback from the India, especially after her disappointing first game performance.
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei
Badminton Live Update: Chen Yufei fights back to make it 20-18 but the Indian grabs the second game after the shuttle cock falls on the line. Great spectacle this! More to come in the third game.
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei
Badminton Live Update: PV Sindhu is now level against Chen Yufei in the third game. It's 3-3 in the third game.
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei
Badminton Live Update: Sindhu garners a 11-8 lead in the third game against Yufei. This is going to be a humdinger of a contest.
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei
Badminton Live Update: Sindhu and Yufei are going like two boxers with none of them willing to give up in this third game.
Sports News Today Live | Singapore Open 2025: PV Sindhu Loses To Chen Yufei
PV Sindhu has lost her round of 16 match to Chen Yufei at the Singapore Open 2025. She lost 9-21, 21-18, 16-21.
Sports News Today Live: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Leaves for European Leg of FIH Pro League 2024-25
The Indian Men’s Hockey Team left from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on the night of 28th May, ahead of their European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, which is scheduled to take place in Amstelveen, the Netherlands and Antwerp, Belgium from 7th to 22nd June 2025.
Sports News Today Live: Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly In Action
India women's doubles pairing of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly are 21-8 down in the first set against Y.F. Jia/S.X. Zhang.