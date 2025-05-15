Sports Highlights, May 15: Ruud Vs Sinner In Italian Open QFs; Arsenal, Man City Unveil New Kits For Next Season

Sports News Highlights, May 15: Follow the latest updates from various sporting arenas across the world on Thursday, May 15, 2025

Here are the highlights of today's coverage of sporting events. The BWF Super 500 Thailand Open saw Indian badminton stars Unnati Hooda, Malvika Bansod crash out. In football, Bologna lifted the Coppa Italia title, beating AC Milan in the final. Elsewhere, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami drew 3-3 against San Jose in the MLS. Follow the highlights and updates from the sports world on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
LIVE UPDATES

Sports LIVE Today, May 15: Good Morning!

Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone joining us today. We will bring to you live updates from the world of sports in this comprehensive one-stop shop, so stay with us.

Sports LIVE Today, May 15: Alexis Ohanian Buys Stake In Chelsea Women's Football Team

Alexis Ohanian, husband of tennis star Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder, has bought a stake in Chelsea’s women’s team. “I’ve bet big on women’s sports before — and I’m doing it again,” he wrote. “I’m honored for the chance to help this iconic club become America’s favorite (Women’s Super League) team and much, much more.”

Sports LIVE Today, May 15: Nottingham Forest Forward Taiwo Awoniyi Out Of Induced Coma

A great relief for the fans and staff of Nottingham Forest as well as the footballing world that Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi is out of induced coma after having surgery to repair a serious abdominal injury.

Sports LIVE Today, May 15: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks

Derrick White had 34 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead the Boston Celtics to a 127-102 Game 5 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night that kept them alive in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks will try again to win the series Friday in New York. If the Celtics win, Game 7 would be in Boston on Monday.

Sports LIVE Today, May 15: Timberwolves Lead Warriors In NBA

It's half-time in the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors with the Timberwolves leading 62-47 in the Conference SFs.

Sports LIVE Today, May 15: San Jose Earthquakes Lead Inter Miami At HT

San Jose Earthquakes lead 3-2 against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF at half-time in their MLS Eastern Conference game.

Sports LIVE Today, May 15: Top Indian Cyclist Esow Alban Hit By Two Indian Bikers

Top Indian cyclist Esow Alban was on Wednesday hit from behind by two bikers while he was on a training ride on the road near the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex but fortunately escaped with "minor" injuries.

Sports LIVE Today, May 15: NBA Update

Julius Randle scored 29 points on 13-for-18 shooting to send the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the second straight year with a 121-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Sports LIVE Today, May 15: BGMI 3.8 Update Release Date And Time - All You Need To Know

The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is ready to get its much-anticipated 3.8 update and has rolled out at 7am IST today. However, the makers have decided to release the update in a phased manner across Android and iOS devices.

Sports LIVE Today, May 15: Unnati Hooda, Malvika Bansod Exit Thailand Open

Indian shuttlers Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod were ousted from the Thailand Open after suffering straight game defeats to higher-ranked shuttlers in the second round of the Super 500 tournament on Thursday.

Sports LIVE Today, May 15: Bangladesh A vs New Zealand A, 1st Unofficial Test Update

New Zealand A have been bowled out on 256 as Bangladesh A look to chase down the total and build a lead. Khaled Ahmed was pick of the bowlers for the hosts with a spell of 6/59.

Sports LIVE Today, May 15: Gautam Gambhir In Mumbai

Team India coach Gautam Gambhir was snapped visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with his wife. Gambhir will be at the team meeting alongside the BCCI selectors as they select the new Test captain for the England series.

Sports LIVE Today, May 15: Arsenal FC, Manchester City Unveil New Kits For Next Season

Sports LIVE Today, May 15: World Test Championship Final Prize Money Revealed

The prize money has been announce for the winner and runner-up for the World Test Championship final. The champions will earn USD $3.6 million (30.78cr INR), while the runners-up will earn USD $2.16 million (18.46cr INR).

