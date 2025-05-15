San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: FT
San Jose 3-3 Inter Miami
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Greetings!
Good morning and warm welcome to one and all. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live match updates from the MLS 2025 game between Inter Miami and San Jose Earthquakes, so watch this space.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Playing XIs Out
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Timing And Live Streaming Info
The San Jose vs Inter Miami Major League Soccer match will kick off at 8:00 AM IST on Thursday, May 15 at the PayPal Park.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: H2H
San Jose and Inter Miami have only met once in Major League Soccer with the Herons winning 1-0 back in 2022.
Inter Miami: Ustari (gk), Alba, Allen, Falcon, Weigandt, Cremaschi, Busquets, Bright, Segovia, Messi (C), Allende
San Jose: Daniel, Rodrigues, Munie, Romney, Jones, Lerouz, Harkes, Costa, Espinoza, Bouda, Chicho
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Kick-off Soon
Players out in the middle as we near the kick-off for the MLS 2025 game between Inter Miami and San Jose Earthquakes.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: And We Are Off
Kick-off at the PayPal arena as San Jose Earthquakes get things underway against Inter Miami CF.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Goal!!
Inter Miami are in a hurry to win this match and they have an early goal. The visitors are in front in the first minute. Maximiliano Falcón is the scorer!
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Hosts Hit Back
And just like that, we are level! The hosts are back in the game with Cristian Arango clear on goal and puts it past the Inter Miami goalie, to bring his level.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Messi At The Core Of Inter Miami Attack
All the attack flows from Lionel Messi as the Argentine tries to initiate a counter attack. But his forward pass is intercepted. The visitors will require more of the former Barca ace to get them ahead in the match.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Chance For Chicho
What a chance for Cristian Arango! A great cross from the right side by DeJuan Jones and the San Jose forward is unmarked in the Inter penalty area but he heads it over the bar.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Messi!
Messi gets on the ball and gets the ball rolling as he runs towards the San Jose penalty box and he exchanges passes with Jordi Alba but the Argentine's shot is hit wide off the post. A missed opportunity!
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: The Herons Are So Open At The Back
Inter Miami have had a leaky defence as San Jose try a through ball but the hosts are unable to get it on goal as Jordi Alba tracks back and concedes a corner.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Injury Alert
A big blow for the hosts as San Jose goalscorer Cristian Arango pulls his hamstring and is taken off the field. The manager waits if he can recover but that's it for the forward as he is replaced by Amahl Pellegrino.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Hosts Find Themselves In Good Scoring Positions
Despite the ball possession by Inter Miami, the hosts have had a fair share of chance with another falling at their feet. A cross comes in with the Inter goalie coming out his box but fails to collect it. The rebound pass falls to the feet of a Inter Miami player and the danger is cleared.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Hosts Make Inter Pay
Beau Leroux with a long range effort, from outside the penalty area as he finds the bottom of the net to give hosts the lead. Yet again, Inter find themselves behind.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Messi With A Weak Header
A cross from the right side of the Inter Miami side, sees the ball fall into place for Lionel Messi, but the Argentine's header is straight into the keeper's hands.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Tadeo Allende Squares It Up
The pressure from Inter Miami counts as they break on a counter with Jordi Alba makes a run and Messi finds him with a perfect floated through ball. A cross from the former Barca left-back finds Allende and the forward makes no mistake. 2-2!
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: 7 Mins Added On
Fourth official adds 7 minutes in the stoppages.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Hosts Lead
Wow! Five goals inside the first-half! Ian Harkes finds the bottom corner with his left footed shot from outside the box as he brings his side ahead. This is anybody's game now!
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Foul, Free-kick and Yellow Card
Tadeo Allende is hauled down by Vítor Costa who is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Lionel Messi lines up for a free-kick but his shot goes way wide. Unlike him!
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: And Breathe!
Let's take a breather everyone! It's half-time as San Jose Earthquakes go with a 3-2 lead at the break. A crazy game this, that could go either way.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Second-half Begins
Second-half begins as Inter Miami look for an equaliser against San Jose at the PayPal arena. Will we get more goals in this half? Let's wait and watch.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Goal!
I told you so moment! It's 3-3 at the PayPal arena as Lione. Messi drives into the San Jose box and lays it for Rodrigues who crosses it through for Allende to tap it in.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Chance For San Jose!
What a chance for San Jose to take the lead but the visitors hurl it away for a corner. Corner taken but Inter Miami thwart away the danger and the score remains at 3-3!
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Offside Goal!
Cristian Espinoza thinks he has scored the game's seventh goal but the offside flag goes at the far end. His teammate Ousseni Bouda is off and the referee correctly awards the decision.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Messi Clean Through But Cannot Score
A long ball finds Lionel Messi in one-on-one position against the San Jose keeper but the Argentine's lack of pace makes the opposition defender to clear the danger away.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Corner For Hosts But No Danger
Inter Miami concede a corner as the hosts look to take the lead but the visitors clear the danger. Messi tries to break on the counter but San Jose thwart it and bring the ball under their possession.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Subs For Both Sides
Gonzalo Luján replaces Marcelo Weigandt (Inter Miami)
San Jose Earthquakes
Josef Martínez replaces Ousseni Bouda.
Max Floriani replaces Rodrigues because of an injury.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Error On Both Sides
Both teams are error bound as Inter Miami concede one after they give the ball away with San Jose breaking on the counter. However, Josef Martínez is brought down in the box but no penalty says the ref and on we go.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: It's Messi vs San Jose
Lionel Messi is running the show at the moment and one inch-perfect pass from him could be the difference between the two teams.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Who Can Grab The Winner?
Tired minds and tired legs out there as both teams are looking for a winner. Lionel Messi comes close to grabbing the winner but the San Jose defence stands its ground and clear the danger.
San Jose Vs Inter Miami Live Score, Major League Soccer: Almost A Messi Winner
A nice floated pass for Messi but the Argentine goes so close in giving his side the lead but his effort is a tame one and is saved.