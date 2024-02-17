Sports

World Aquatics Championships 2024: Netherlands, China Strike Gold In Doha - In Pics

Marrit Steenbergen and Tes Schouten made it a golden night for the Netherlands at the World Aquatics Championships. China was celebrating as well, adding two more victories to its medal haul on Friday. Steenbergen touched first in the women’s 100-meter freestyle and Schouten captured gold in the 200 breaststroke. The Dutch nearly made it three golds, but China’s Dong Zhihao chased down Caspar Corbeau in the men’s 200 breast. With a similar comeback, China rallied on the final lap behind 16-year-old anchor Zhang Zhanshuo for a victory in the men’s 4x200 freestyle relay.