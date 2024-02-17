World Aquatics Championships 2024: Netherlands, China Strike Gold In Doha - In Pics

Tes Schouten of the Netherlands holds up her gold medal in the podium with Kate Douglass of the United States, left, and Sydney Pickrem of Canada, bronze medal, in the women's 200m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands celebrates at the podium after winning the gold medal in the women's 100m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Erin Gallagher of South Africa competes in the women's 50-meter butterfly semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Zhang Zhanshuo of China swims in the men's 800-meter freestyle heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands swims in a women's 200-meter medley semi-final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Sarah Sjoestrom of Sweden dives at the start of the women's 50m butterfly semifinals at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Dong Zhihao of China celebrates after winning the men's 200m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Tes Schouten of the Netherlands cometes in the women's 200m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Hugo Gonzalez of Spain, center, holds up his gold medal at the podium after winning the men's 200m backstroke final with Roman Mityukov of Switzerland, left, silver medal, and Pieter Coetze of South Africa, bronze medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Gold medalist Dong Zhihao of China, center, silver medalist Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands and bronze medalist Nic Fink of the United States pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the men's 200-meter breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.