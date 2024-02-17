Sports

World Aquatics Championships 2024: Netherlands, China Strike Gold In Doha - In Pics

Marrit Steenbergen and Tes Schouten made it a golden night for the Netherlands at the World Aquatics Championships. China was celebrating as well, adding two more victories to its medal haul on Friday. Steenbergen touched first in the women’s 100-meter freestyle and Schouten captured gold in the 200 breaststroke. The Dutch nearly made it three golds, but China’s Dong Zhihao chased down Caspar Corbeau in the men’s 200 breast. With a similar comeback, China rallied on the final lap behind 16-year-old anchor Zhang Zhanshuo for a victory in the men’s 4x200 freestyle relay.

February 17, 2024

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Tes Schouten of the Netherlands holds up her gold medal in the podium with Kate Douglass of the United States, left, and Sydney Pickrem of Canada, bronze medal, in the women's 200m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands celebrates at the podium after winning the gold medal in the women's 100m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Erin Gallagher of South Africa competes in the women's 50-meter butterfly semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Zhang Zhanshuo of China swims in the men's 800-meter freestyle heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands swims in a women's 200-meter medley semi-final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Sarah Sjoestrom of Sweden dives at the start of the women's 50m butterfly semifinals at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Dong Zhihao of China celebrates after winning the men's 200m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Tes Schouten of the Netherlands cometes in the women's 200m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Hugo Gonzalez of Spain, center, holds up his gold medal at the podium after winning the men's 200m backstroke final with Roman Mityukov of Switzerland, left, silver medal, and Pieter Coetze of South Africa, bronze medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World Aquatics Championships 2024 | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Gold medalist Dong Zhihao of China, center, silver medalist Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands and bronze medalist Nic Fink of the United States pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the men's 200-meter breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

