Sports

Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Semi-Final Action

The weekend is here, and so is a plethora of high-octane sporting action. After her scintillating win over top seed Han Yue the previous day, star India shuttler PV Sindhu will take on Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Malaysia Masters semi-finals. In the evening, England will host Pakistan for the second T20I in Birmingham - the first game was washed out without a ball bowled. As for football, brace yourself for a mouth-watering Manchester derby at Wembley Stadium, as United and City lock horns for the FA Cup final. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Saturday, May 25, 2024 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
25 May 2024
25 May 2024
File photo of India's top women's singles badminton player PV Sindhu. Photo: BAI

ICYMI: SRH Are In The Final Of IPL 2024

Sports News Today LIVE Updates, May 25, 2024

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The weekend is here, and so is a plethora of high-octane sporting action. After her scintillating win over top seed Han Yue the previous day, star India shuttler PV Sindhu will take on Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Malaysia Masters semi-finals. In the evening, England will host Pakistan for the second T20I in Birmingham - the first game was washed out without a ball bowled. As for football, brace yourself for a mouth-watering Manchester derby at Wembley Stadium, as United and City lock horns for the FA Cup final. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Saturday, May 25, 2024 right here.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Odisha CM Being Held 'Captive' By Close Aide VK Pandian, Says BJP In Letter To DGP, State Chief Secretary
  2. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase
  3. Cyclone Remal: 4 Odisha Districts On Alert Due To Depression Over Bay of Bengal
  4. Social Activist Medha Patkar Convicted In Defamation Case Filed By Delhi LG Saxena | Details
  5. Pune Porsche Case: 2 Cops Suspended, Probe Transferred To Crime Branch
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  2. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  3. Cannes 2024: Joe Jonas Joins Nick Jonas For A Surprise Performance At Amfar Gala – View Pics
  4. Cannes 2024: ‘Beating Hearts’ Breaks Records By Getting A 15-Minute Standing Ovation – View Pics
  5. Gulshan Devaiah: It’s Possible For A Married Man And A Married Woman To Be Just Friends, But The Only Thing That Stops This Is Social Stigma
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Semi-Final Action
  2. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  3. IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Pat Cummins Gives Credit To Staff, Team Members For Successful Season
  4. IPL 2024: Kavya Maran On Cloud Nine After SRH Beat RR To Book Final Clash With KKR
  5. Costa Rica Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Retires Ahead Of Copa America 2024
World News
  1. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
  2. Memorial Day And The Meaning Behind It
  3. ICJ Orders Israel To 'Immediately' Halt Rafah Offensive In Gaza | Check Full Court Ruling
  4. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
  5. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: Polling Begins Across 58 Seats For General Elections, 42 Seats In Odisha Assembly
  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Overjoyed Kavya Maran Takes Social Media By Storm - Watch
  3. Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details
  4. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  5. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  6. Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  7. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  8. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase