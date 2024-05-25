Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The weekend is here, and so is a plethora of high-octane sporting action. After her scintillating win over top seed Han Yue the previous day, star India shuttler PV Sindhu will take on Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Malaysia Masters semi-finals. In the evening, England will host Pakistan for the second T20I in Birmingham - the first game was washed out without a ball bowled. As for football, brace yourself for a mouth-watering Manchester derby at Wembley Stadium, as United and City lock horns for the FA Cup final. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Saturday, May 25, 2024 right here.