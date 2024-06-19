Sports

Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; Croatia Vs Albania At Euro 2024

The ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup heads into the Super 8s with South Africa taking on the USA. In tennis, Serbian star Novak Djokovic will play the Paris Olympics, the Serbian Olympic Committee confirmed. All the news and updates around Gautam Gambhir's reported announcement as the new Team India head coach. In football, the Euros 2024 sees big games with Croatia taking on Albania, with the former in a must-win situation to stay alive in the competition. Check out the live scores from the sports world on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 right here

19 June 2024
19 June 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: The Proteas take on the USA in the first game of the Super Eight stage. AP/Adam Hunger

Latest Cricket News: Kane Williamson Steps Down As NZ White-Ball Captain

In a fresh blow to the NZ Cricket, Kane Williamson has rejected a fresh contract offer and moreover, has stepped down as their white-ball captain.

ICYMI: POR Beat CZE 2-1 At EURO 2024

Sports LIVE Blog, June 19, Wednesday

