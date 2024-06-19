Welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting action from June 19, Wednesday. The ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup heads into the Super 8s with South Africa taking on the USA. In tennis, Serbian star Novak Djokovic will play the Paris Olympics, the Serbian Olympic Committee confirmed. All the news and updates around Gautam Gambhir's reported announcement as the new Team India head coach. In football, the Euros 2024 sees big games with Croatia taking on Albania, with the former in a must-win situation to stay alive in the competition. Check out the live scores from the sports world on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 right here.