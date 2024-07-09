Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Carlos Alcaraz Takes On Tommy Paul In Wimbledon QF

Cricketer Ashwin Buys Team In Global Chess League
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has become a co-owner of the American Gambits, a new team which will feature in the second edition of the Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and the International Chess Federation.
We're thrilled to introduce the American Gambits to the chess world. With a blend of strategic brilliance and unwavering determination, our team aims to redefine the game. As co-owner, I'm excited to witness their journey and contribute to their success," Ashwin was quoted as saying in a media release. (PTI)
Wimbledon 2024: Who Are The Last 8?
Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic 'Booed' At Centre Court
Serbian star was booed by some of the fans at Centre Court after his 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Holger Rune in the round of 16.
Sports Blog LIVE, July 9
Hello and welcome to the day's blog where we cover all the sporting action from across the globe for July 9, 2024. Starting with football and it's the BIG one - Spain taking on France in the 1st semi-final at the UEFA Euro 2024. In Wimbledon 2024, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be in quarter-final action. In cricket, India women's cricket team will look to level the series when they take on South Africa women in the third and final T20I. Get all the live scores and updates for Tuesday, July 9, right here