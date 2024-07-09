Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Carlos Alcaraz Takes On Tommy Paul In Wimbledon QF

Hello and welcome to the day's blog where we cover all the sporting action from across the globe for July 9, 2024. Starting with football and it's the BIG one - Spain taking on France in the 1st semi-final at the UEFA Euro 2024. In Wimbledon 2024, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be in quarter-final action. In cricket, India women's cricket team will look to level the series when they take on South Africa women in the third and final T20I. Get all the live scores and updates for Tuesday, July 9, right here