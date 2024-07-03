Sports

Sports News July 2 Highlights: Marketa Vondrousova Knocked Out At Wimbledon; Netherlands Rout Romania To Reach Euros QFs

July 2 had lot to offer on the sporting front. In the Euros, Portugal set up a 2016 final rematch against France in the quarterfinals after earning a hard-fought win over Slovenia in penalties. Romania lost 0-3 to the Netherlands as the Oranje qualified to the quarterfinal stage. Copa America 2024 saw USA ousted thanks to their 0-1 defeat to Uruguay. In the tennis world, Wimbledon Day 2 action saw wins for Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina. However, the biggest upset was the defending champion in women's category, Marketa Vondrousova. For all the updates and and scores for today, you can get right here