Today's Sports News LIVE: Uruguay Beat Canada In Copa Third Place Match; Alcaraz To Take On Djokovic In Wimbledon Final

Canada vs Uruguay in Copa America. AP/Jacob Kupferman

A big Sunday comes up for sports fans. Novak Djokovic and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz are set to take on each other in the Wimbledon men's singles final in a rematch of last year's title clash. In the Copa America, Canada lost to Uruguay on penalties in the third place match. In cricket, India and Zimbabwe will finish their series in the fifth T20I in Harare. The T20 World Cup sub-regional Europe Qualifiers play offs also take place with the final to see Sweden take on Jersey. The winner will join other teams in the Europe qualifiers. Meanwhile, preparations for the Paris Olympics continue in full swing. Check all the news and updates right here

LIVE UPDATES

14 Jul 2024, 09:44:22 am IST Jaiswal, Gill 'Focussing On Process' "I think what they have done for Indian cricket is just incredible and being a part of that dressing room is a blessing. We (him and Gill) are trying to take it match-by-match and one day at a time, focussing on the process," Jaiswal, who scored an unbeaten 93 and shared an unbroken 156-run stand with skipper Gill in a 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe, told reporters in a media interaction.

14 Jul 2024, 09:05:49 am IST Copa America Final: Messi Hopes Di Maria Will Sign Off With Goal Angel di Maria has played a crucial role in La Albiceleste's success in recent years, scoring the winner against Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final, while netting in the 2022 World Cup final victory over France. Read full story here

14 Jul 2024, 08:35:45 am IST Jesus Navas Confirms International Retirement After Euro Final The 38-year-old, who will bring the curtain down on an international career spanning 15 years, is the last remaining member of La Roja's 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship-winning sides. Read details here

14 Jul 2024, 08:04:45 am IST Copa America Third Place Match Thrilling victory for Uruguay! pic.twitter.com/2Mr8lIIBle — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ ENG (@copaamerica_ENG) July 14, 2024

14 Jul 2024, 07:39:59 am IST Copa America: Uruguay Beat Canada In Third Place Match Luis Suarez scored in stoppage time and then struck in the penalty shootout to help Uruguay first overcome a deficit and then win the third-place match at the Copa America. CAN 2(3)-(4)2 URU