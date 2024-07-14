Today's Sports News LIVE: Uruguay Beat Canada In Copa Third Place Match; Alcaraz To Take On Djokovic In Wimbledon Final

Jaiswal, Gill 'Focussing On Process'
"I think what they have done for Indian cricket is just incredible and being a part of that dressing room is a blessing. We (him and Gill) are trying to take it match-by-match and one day at a time, focussing on the process," Jaiswal, who scored an unbeaten 93 and shared an unbroken 156-run stand with skipper Gill in a 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe, told reporters in a media interaction.
Copa America Final: Messi Hopes Di Maria Will Sign Off With Goal
Angel di Maria has played a crucial role in La Albiceleste's success in recent years, scoring the winner against Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final, while netting in the 2022 World Cup final victory over France.
Jesus Navas Confirms International Retirement After Euro Final
The 38-year-old, who will bring the curtain down on an international career spanning 15 years, is the last remaining member of La Roja's 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship-winning sides.
Copa America Third Place Match
Copa America: Uruguay Beat Canada In Third Place Match
Luis Suarez scored in stoppage time and then struck in the penalty shootout to help Uruguay first overcome a deficit and then win the third-place match at the Copa America.
CAN 2(3)-(4)2 URU
CAN 2-2 URU In Copa America 3rd Place Match
