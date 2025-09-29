Sports

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: England Crowned Champions After Dominant 33-13 Victory Over Canada

England claimed their third Women’s Rugby World Cup crown with a commanding 33-13 win over Canada in front of a record 81,885 fans at Twickenham. Alex Matthews scored twice, while Ellie Kildunne, Amy Cokayne and Abbie Ward also crossed the line to seal an emphatic performance that underlined England’s status as the world’s top-ranked side. Canada fought hard in the second half, briefly threatening a comeback, but Matthews’ second try snuffed out their hopes. The result ended England’s 11-year wait for a world title after suffering heartbreak in the 2017 and 2022 finals, as the Red Roses finally reclaimed rugby’s biggest prize on home soil.