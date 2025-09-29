England's Zoe Aldcroft rasies the trophy after winning the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London.
England's Zoe Aldcroft holds a trophy as she celebrates with her teammates after winning the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London.
England's Zoe Aldcroft, left, receives a trophy by Chair of World Rugby Brett Robinson at the end of the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London.
Canada's Sophie de Goede celebrates being named player of the tournament after the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London.
New Zealand's Braxton Sorensen-McGee receives a tournament best scorer trophy at the end of the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London.
England's Lark Atkin-Davies, top, is tackled by Canada's Olivia Apps during the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London.
Canada's Olivia Apps, left, passes the ball during the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London.
England's Hannah Botterman tackles Canada's Karen Paquin during the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London.
England's Abby Dow battles with Canada's Alysha Corrigan, left, and Taylor Perry for the ball during the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London.
England's Alex Matthews scores a try during the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London.