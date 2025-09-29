Sports

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: England Crowned Champions After Dominant 33-13 Victory Over Canada

England claimed their third Women’s Rugby World Cup crown with a commanding 33-13 win over Canada in front of a record 81,885 fans at Twickenham. Alex Matthews scored twice, while Ellie Kildunne, Amy Cokayne and Abbie Ward also crossed the line to seal an emphatic performance that underlined England’s status as the world’s top-ranked side. Canada fought hard in the second half, briefly threatening a comeback, but Matthews’ second try snuffed out their hopes. The result ended England’s 11-year wait for a world title after suffering heartbreak in the 2017 and 2022 finals, as the Red Roses finally reclaimed rugby’s biggest prize on home soil.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Final match England vs Canada_Zoe Aldcroft
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: England vs Canada | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton

England's Zoe Aldcroft rasies the trophy after winning the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London.

2/10
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Final match England vs Canada_Zoe Aldcroft
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: England vs Canada | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

England's Zoe Aldcroft holds a trophy as she celebrates with her teammates after winning the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London.

3/10
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Final match England vs Canada_Zoe Aldcroft
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: England vs Canada | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

England's Zoe Aldcroft, left, receives a trophy by Chair of World Rugby Brett Robinson at the end of the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London.

4/10
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Final match England vs Canada_Sophie de Goede
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: England vs Canada | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton

Canada's Sophie de Goede celebrates being named player of the tournament after the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London.

5/10
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Final match England vs Canada_Braxton Sorensen-McGee
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: England vs Canada | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

New Zealand's Braxton Sorensen-McGee receives a tournament best scorer trophy at the end of the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London.

6/10
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Final match England vs Canada_
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: England vs Canada | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

England's Lark Atkin-Davies, top, is tackled by Canada's Olivia Apps during the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London.

7/10
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Final match England vs Canada_Olivia Apps
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: England vs Canada | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

Canada's Olivia Apps, left, passes the ball during the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London.

8/10
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Final match England vs Canada_Hannah Botterman
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: England vs Canada | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton

England's Hannah Botterman tackles Canada's Karen Paquin during the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London.

9/10
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Final match England vs Canada_Abby Dow
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: England vs Canada | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP

England's Abby Dow battles with Canada's Alysha Corrigan, left, and Taylor Perry for the ball during the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London.

10/10
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Final match England vs Canada_Alex Matthews
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: England vs Canada | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton

England's Alex Matthews scores a try during the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. How India Won Record-Extending 9th Asia Cup Title – Five Moments That Shaped the Victory

  2. Asia Cup Final: India's Refusal, Mohsin Naqvi's Antics Make For A Dramatic Night

  3. Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha’s Fury Marks Asia Cup 2025 Final: Throws Cheque, Says 'India Disrespected Cricket'

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: BCCI Announces Rs 21 Crore Prize Money

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: What Exactly Happened After India Won Final?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  2. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  3. Bhagat Singh: The Rebel Who Spoke In Silence

  4. Delhi’s IGI Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

  5. Day In Pics: September 28, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

  5. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

  2. Canada Works On Proposal For Skilled Workers After Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike

  3. Several Shot At Church In Michigan, Hours After Fatal Shooting In North Carolina

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

Latest Stories

  1. Israel's Haifa Honours Indian Soldiers, Updates Textbooks To Credit Their Role In WWI Liberation

  2. Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

  3. Cycling Road World Championships 2025: Pogacar Defends Title With Solo Triumph In Rwanda

  4. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

  6. Dr. Vashisth Das - Don’t Miss A Beat, Take Charge Of Heart Health Before It’s Too Late

  7. Iran Hangs Man Accused Of Being A Key Mossad Spy

  8. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured