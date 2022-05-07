Saturday, May 07, 2022
Why Wriddhiman Saha Is Gujarat Titans' Pillar In IPL 2022

Known as the 'Silent Assassin' in the Gujarat Titans camp, Wriddhiman Saha scored his second fifty of the ongoing IPL 2022 on Friday against Mumbai Indians.

Why Wriddhiman Saha Is Gujarat Titans' Pillar In IPL 2022
Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha provides better balance to high-flying Gujarat Titans. Twitter/@IPL

Updated: 07 May 2022 1:08 am

Wriddhiman Saha has scored 209 runs for Gujarat Titans across 6 games at an average of almost 35 alongside taking five catches while keeping the wickets for the team.

While his batting contribution often goes under the radar in T20 cricket for the fact that he doesn’t play big or fancy shots, his wicketkeeping too meets the same fate as it is expected to be a regular task.

Saha, who replaced Matthew Wade in the playing XI grabbed the opportunities with both hands. He has been providing impressive starts to the team. Even when his fellow batter Shubman Gill has struggled to score runs, it is the selfless Saha, who has picked the role of the aggressor to provide quick starts to the side in the powerplay.

However, his contributions have been overshadowed by the knocks of David Miller, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia, repeatedly.

Saha is among the few batsmen in IPL history who have an amazing strike rate in the powerplay. While the likes of openers Prithvi Shaw, Jos Buttler, Chris Lynn and David Warner, who all make it to the list are big-hitters, it is only Saha among them who is a touch player.

Additionally, Saha’s safe pair of gloves behind the stumps provides another big support to the high-flying Gujarat Titans.

“… He’s such a cool, calm, collected player. He’s so neat behind (the stumps), he’s got amazing hands with the gloves. And batting up front, he really does take on the powerplay for us and gets us good starts," David Miller had said after Saha’s crucial cameo in GT’s loss to Punjab Kings on May 3.

"So since he’s come in, we’ve had better starts to the powerplays with him. I just feel that his experience, his calmness, is very much felt amongst the team. That he’s under control. It’s great to have him part of the team. He’s the Silent Assassin.”

Wriddhiman Saha has been Gujarat Titans’ savior at the top-order.
Wriddhiman Saha has been Gujarat Titans’ savior at the top-order. IPL

It happened after the wicketkeeper-batsman provided another quick start to the side, this time against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Wriddhi has been tremendous,” Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya had said back then, adding, “Having two, kind of difficult games, coming and doing what he did in the last game, and again today showing the kind of confidence he’s carrying.

"It’s special to be honest. Not getting a chance in the first couple of games, whenever you get a chance that is the right way you kind of make use of any opportunity given.”

Saha, who loves to open the innings, once again shone on Friday night with his 55 off 40 balls against Mumbai Indians. Though Gujarat Titans eventually lost the game, the Bengal stumper gave the table-toppers a solid start along with fellow opener Shubman Gill.

While some cricket fans on social media praised Saha for his latest knock, others suggested his inclusion in India’s team for T20 World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

Despite the loss to Mumbai Indians on Friday, Gujarat Titans continue leading the IPL 2022 table with 16 points to their credit from 11 games. Saha's role is going to be more crucial in the playoffs and GT would expect him to keep performing in the same manner.

