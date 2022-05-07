Why Wriddhiman Saha Is Gujarat Titans' Pillar In IPL 2022

Wriddhiman Saha has scored 209 runs for Gujarat Titans across 6 games at an average of almost 35 alongside taking five catches while keeping the wickets for the team.

GT vs MI Highlights | Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

While his batting contribution often goes under the radar in T20 cricket for the fact that he doesn’t play big or fancy shots, his wicketkeeping too meets the same fate as it is expected to be a regular task.

Saha, who replaced Matthew Wade in the playing XI grabbed the opportunities with both hands. He has been providing impressive starts to the team. Even when his fellow batter Shubman Gill has struggled to score runs, it is the selfless Saha, who has picked the role of the aggressor to provide quick starts to the side in the powerplay.

However, his contributions have been overshadowed by the knocks of David Miller, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia, repeatedly.

Thank you, @ShubmanGill & @Wriddhipops, for scoring 5⃣0⃣s together!



𝘼𝙖𝙥𝙙𝙪 𝙩𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙩 𝙣𝙪 𝙠𝙖𝙖𝙢 𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙮𝙞 𝙜𝙖𝙮𝙪... 😜 pic.twitter.com/s5cRb5TixZ — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 6, 2022

Saha is among the few batsmen in IPL history who have an amazing strike rate in the powerplay. While the likes of openers Prithvi Shaw, Jos Buttler, Chris Lynn and David Warner, who all make it to the list are big-hitters, it is only Saha among them who is a touch player.

Additionally, Saha’s safe pair of gloves behind the stumps provides another big support to the high-flying Gujarat Titans.

“… He’s such a cool, calm, collected player. He’s so neat behind (the stumps), he’s got amazing hands with the gloves. And batting up front, he really does take on the powerplay for us and gets us good starts," David Miller had said after Saha’s crucial cameo in GT’s loss to Punjab Kings on May 3.

"So since he’s come in, we’ve had better starts to the powerplays with him. I just feel that his experience, his calmness, is very much felt amongst the team. That he’s under control. It’s great to have him part of the team. He’s the Silent Assassin.”

Wriddhiman Saha has been Gujarat Titans’ savior at the top-order. IPL

It happened after the wicketkeeper-batsman provided another quick start to the side, this time against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Wriddhi has been tremendous,” Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya had said back then, adding, “Having two, kind of difficult games, coming and doing what he did in the last game, and again today showing the kind of confidence he’s carrying.

"It’s special to be honest. Not getting a chance in the first couple of games, whenever you get a chance that is the right way you kind of make use of any opportunity given.”

Saha, who loves to open the innings, once again shone on Friday night with his 55 off 40 balls against Mumbai Indians. Though Gujarat Titans eventually lost the game, the Bengal stumper gave the table-toppers a solid start along with fellow opener Shubman Gill.

While some cricket fans on social media praised Saha for his latest knock, others suggested his inclusion in India’s team for T20 World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

Fifty for Wriddhiman Saha in 34 balls, His 2nd fifty of this Season. Top knock from him.#IPL2022 #MIvGT pic.twitter.com/SRDHukPj5t — Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) May 6, 2022

Saha answering all the questions with his bat. Don't know how far it is justified to remove a player from team only based on their age. It didn't happen to Dhoni or Sachin, it would not be fair to do this to Saha as well Hope he comes back to team. @Wriddhipops @gujarat_titans 🇮🇳 — CricBTS (@Kranthi0212) May 6, 2022

Dear wriddhiman saha,



can you please stop making batting look so easy, it's embarrassing for most other batters in the world.



Thanks

😂😂😂 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_v0hra) May 6, 2022

Wriddhiman Saha hits Bumrah for a Six!

Bumrah be like 🤷‍♂️ kya din aa gaye mere.#Mumbaiindians #IPL2022 #GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/98LcU0t4lE — Arpit Sinha (@Arpit29104913) May 6, 2022

Despite the loss to Mumbai Indians on Friday, Gujarat Titans continue leading the IPL 2022 table with 16 points to their credit from 11 games. Saha's role is going to be more crucial in the playoffs and GT would expect him to keep performing in the same manner.