Week Ahead, June 3-9: Indian Football's Chhetri Chapter To End; India Play Pakistan In T20WC

Sunil Chhetri will try to end his glorious India career on a high as he bid farewell this week. In cricket, the most-watched encounter, the India vs Pakistan match takes place in the T20 World Cup while French Open moves towards its end. Follow this as we move across sports to tell you what all is in store this week

chetrisunil11/X
Sunil Chhetri recently announced his retirement from international football. Photo: chetrisunil11/X
info_icon

An era of Indian football will end this week with the great Sunil Chhetri set to play his last international game while a new chapter will be added to the storied India-Pakistan cricketing rivalry as the arch rivals meet in New York for a blockbuster encounter. The 2024 French Open winner will also be decided by the end of this week. (More Sports News)

Apart from this there is a plethora of top tier sporting action lined up to make June 3-9 another exciting week to look up to.

Follow this as we move across sports to tell you what is in store this week.

Football

India head coach Igor Stimac with the team at training, ahead of their FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6. - AIFF Media
Sunil Chhetri Swansong: Igor Stimac Expects Packed Salt Lake Stadium For India Vs Kuwait

BY Outlook Sports Desk

After 19 years, 150 appearances and 94 goals, Sunil Chhetri will play his last international match for the Blue Tigers on June 6, Thursday, marking the end of an era in Indian football.

The stakes could not be higher. India play Kuwait at the Salt Lake Stadium in a must-win game if they intend to qualify for the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. A win will boost their chances of qualifying to the third round for the first time ever.

Chhetri's India career might end on Thursday but he leaves a massive legacy behind and an inspiring performance on Thursday will only add to his greatness.

MCFC's Chhangte celebrates after scoring a goal against OFC on Monday. - PTI
I Would Not Mind If India Need Me In Chhetri's Role, Says Chhangte

BY PTI

Where to watch India vs Kuwait FIFA 2026 World Cup AFC qualifiers

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

Cricket

An ICC event is incomplete without India and Pakistan facing each other and in this year's Men's T20 World Cup, the blockbuster clash takes place on June 9 in New York.

What to expect? Virat Kohli scoring big. Because he always does against Pakistan. Jokes apart, if the conditions in the warm-up match between India and Bangladesh were an indication, the pitch might not be a flat one so scoring could be tough.

A pitch invader being handled by security staff - AP and X
T20 World Cup: Fan Breaches Security To Meet Rohit Sharma; Tackled 'American Football Style'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Another marquee clash, England vs Australia will go up against each other on Saturday, June 8.

Apart from these big games, all teams will take ground as the World Cup picks pace.

Where to watch T20 World Cup 2024?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will kickstart with the match between the USA and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, 2 June 2024. - Photo: X/ @ICC
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Check Global Broadcasters For TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Far away from the noise of T20 World Cup, the T20 Blast and County season both go on in England.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Lorenzo Musetti at the French Open - null
French Open: Novak Djokovic Labels Musetti Thriller As His Greatest Roland Garros Showing

BY Stats Perform

Tennis

On Sunday, June 9, we get our French Open 2024 men's singles winner and a day before that Women's singles final takes place. Will Iga Swiatek complete a hat-trick at Roland Garros or will her dream run be halted? Will Novak Djokovic defend his title or we will have a new winner? These and all other of your questions will be answered by Sunday.

Where to watch French Open 2024?

The French Open 2024 will be aired on Sony Sports Network and streamed on SonyLiv and JioTV.

India men's national hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh. - Photo - Hockey India
Working For Paris Olympics In Best Shape Possible: Indian Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet Singh

BY PTI

Hockey

Both men's and women's Indian team will be in action on weekend. Both play Germany on Saturday, June 8 and Great Britain on Sunday, June 9.

The men's team, preparing for the Paris Olympics, has won its last two games and is looking to finish on a high while the women have not been able to win a single victory on the European tour.

Where to watch FIH Pro League?

The matches will be streamed live on Sports18 and JioCinema.

Indian women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. - BWF/Badminton Photo
Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri's Dream Run Ends In Semis With Loss To World No 4 Pair

BY Gaurav Thakur

Others

Badminton action moves to Jakarta with the Indonesia Open beginning from Wednesday, June 4. All top Indian shuttlers will take court in a bid to boost their confidence ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Canadian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, June 9 with Max Verstappen looking to bounce back after finishing outside podium in Monaco.

The ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Germany's Munich ends on June 8, Saturday.

