Sports

Week Ahead, June 3-9: Indian Football's Chhetri Chapter To End; India Play Pakistan In T20WC

Sunil Chhetri will try to end his glorious India career on a high as he bid farewell this week. In cricket, the most-watched encounter, the India vs Pakistan match takes place in the T20 World Cup while French Open moves towards its end. Follow this as we move across sports to tell you what all is in store this week