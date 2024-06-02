An era of Indian football will end this week with the great Sunil Chhetri set to play his last international game while a new chapter will be added to the storied India-Pakistan cricketing rivalry as the arch rivals meet in New York for a blockbuster encounter. The 2024 French Open winner will also be decided by the end of this week. (More Sports News)
Apart from this there is a plethora of top tier sporting action lined up to make June 3-9 another exciting week to look up to.
Follow this as we move across sports to tell you what is in store this week.
Football
After 19 years, 150 appearances and 94 goals, Sunil Chhetri will play his last international match for the Blue Tigers on June 6, Thursday, marking the end of an era in Indian football.
The stakes could not be higher. India play Kuwait at the Salt Lake Stadium in a must-win game if they intend to qualify for the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. A win will boost their chances of qualifying to the third round for the first time ever.
Chhetri's India career might end on Thursday but he leaves a massive legacy behind and an inspiring performance on Thursday will only add to his greatness.
Where to watch India vs Kuwait FIFA 2026 World Cup AFC qualifiers
The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.
Cricket
An ICC event is incomplete without India and Pakistan facing each other and in this year's Men's T20 World Cup, the blockbuster clash takes place on June 9 in New York.
What to expect? Virat Kohli scoring big. Because he always does against Pakistan. Jokes apart, if the conditions in the warm-up match between India and Bangladesh were an indication, the pitch might not be a flat one so scoring could be tough.
Another marquee clash, England vs Australia will go up against each other on Saturday, June 8.
Apart from these big games, all teams will take ground as the World Cup picks pace.
Where to watch T20 World Cup 2024?
Far away from the noise of T20 World Cup, the T20 Blast and County season both go on in England.
On Sunday, June 9, we get our French Open 2024 men's singles winner and a day before that Women's singles final takes place. Will Iga Swiatek complete a hat-trick at Roland Garros or will her dream run be halted? Will Novak Djokovic defend his title or we will have a new winner? These and all other of your questions will be answered by Sunday.
Where to watch French Open 2024?
The French Open 2024 will be aired on Sony Sports Network and streamed on SonyLiv and JioTV.
Hockey
Both men's and women's Indian team will be in action on weekend. Both play Germany on Saturday, June 8 and Great Britain on Sunday, June 9.
The men's team, preparing for the Paris Olympics, has won its last two games and is looking to finish on a high while the women have not been able to win a single victory on the European tour.
Where to watch FIH Pro League?
The matches will be streamed live on Sports18 and JioCinema.
Others
Badminton action moves to Jakarta with the Indonesia Open beginning from Wednesday, June 4. All top Indian shuttlers will take court in a bid to boost their confidence ahead of the Paris Olympics.
Canadian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, June 9 with Max Verstappen looking to bounce back after finishing outside podium in Monaco.
The ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Germany's Munich ends on June 8, Saturday.