“Virat Kohli is overcooked,” former India coach Ravi Shastri said once during the ongoing IPL 2022. Nobody knows how Virat Kohli reacted to this comment from his former India coach, but the batting great simply mutes the television to cut down the ‘outside noises.’

The 33-year-old former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper is having his worst season in the history of IPL. In the 12 matches Kohli has played for RCB this season, the stylish right-hander could manage only 216 runs with just one fifty-plus score. His only half-century came against Gujarat Titans.

Kohli said he doesn't pay heed to opinions and keeps critics at bay. “They can’t be in my shoes, they can't feel what I feel, they can't live those moments,” Virat Kohli said, taking a strong stand against his critics.

“You said how you cut the noise, you either mute the TV or don't pay attention to what people are saying and I do both of these things,” added Kohli, who has been with Royal Challengers Bangalore since the very first year.

Out of the six golden ducks, three came in the ongoing season only, the latest against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Against SRH, Virat Kohli was dismissed on the very first ball of the game off Jagadeesha Suchith.

While walking back to the pavilion, Kohli gave a wry smile and was consoled by batting coach Sanjay Bangar inside the dressing room, the video of which went viral on social media. “It has never happened to me ever in my career I think, so I just smiled.

“I felt like I have seen everything that the game has to show,” Kohli said. Kohli’s best season in IPL came in 2016 when he single-handedly took RCB to the final. He scored 973 runs in that season including four centuries.

Overall, Virat Kohli has 6499 IPL runs in 219 matches so far with five tons and 43 fifties. He has hit a whopping 566 fours and 216 sixes in his IPL career. Meanwhile, Kohli also dropped a hint about former RCB player and a good friend, AB de Villiers returning to the franchise next year in some capacity.

De Villiers had been a big part of the RCB family before he retired from all forms of cricket last year.

“I miss him a lot. I talk to him regularly. He was in the US recently with his family watching golf... He is keenly observing RCB and hopefully, he will be here next year in some capacity,” Kohli said.