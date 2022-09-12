Virat Kohli, Rahmanullah Gurbaz Lead Sixes Chart In Asia Cup 2022 – Statistical Highlights

Pakistan tailender Haris Rauf hit the final six of the Asia Cup 2022. His only six off Sri Lankan right-arm medium-pacer Chamika Karunaratne during his 13-run knock in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday was the and last six in this tournament.

Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit the first six off Afghanistan’s right-arm medium fast-bowler Naveed-ul-Haq in the first match of this tournament at the same ground on August 27, 2022 while Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka smashed the 50th six of Asia Cup 2022.

The first six off right arm fast medium bowler Ebadat Hussain during his 45-run knock against Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 1, 2022 was the 50th in 10th innings of fifth match in this tournament.

Sri Lanka’s middle-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa smashed the 100th six of Asia Cup 2022. The second six of off-spinner Ravichandram Ashiwn during his unbeaten 25-run knock against India at in Dubai on September 6, 2022 was the 100th in 18th innings of ninth match in this tournament.

As many as 40 batters hit 143 sixes in this tournament with Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz took the top position with 12 sixes in five innings. India’s Virat Kohli claimed the second position with 11 sixes in five innings. Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis and Bhanuka Rajapaksa shared the third position with nine sixes each.

As far as teams are concerned, India have hit the most of the total sixes that the tournament has seen. Seven players from India have contributed 38 sixes of the 143 sixes in the Asia Cup 2022. Men in Green batters have hit most sixes than any other team with 11 players from Pakistan side having hit sixes.

Sixes By Each Team In Asia Cup 2022

Team-Matches-Sixes-Players-Most Sixes

India-5-38-7-Virat Kohli-(11 sixes)

Sri Lanka-6-33-7-Kusal Mendis/Bhanuka Rajapaksa-(9 sixes each)

Pakistan-6-32-11-Mohammed Rizwan-(6 sixes)

Afghanistan-5-28-6-Rahmanullah Gurbaz-(12 sixes)

Bangladesh-2-7-5-Mehdi Hasan/Afif Hossain-(2 each)

Hong Kong-2-5-4-Babar Hayat (2 sixes)

Total-13-143-40-Rahmanullah Gurbaz-(12 sixes)