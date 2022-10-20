Virat Kohli Can Teach You How To Handle Pressure Situations, Says Rishabh Pant Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

Virat Kohli's immense experience helps in dealing with pressure situation, says star batter Rishabh Pant, who is hoping to rekindle his batting partnership with the former skipper when India takes on Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

“He (Kohli) can actually teach you how to go through situations, which might help you in your cricket journey going forward, so it is nice batting with him as always,” Pant was quoted as saying by the T20 World Cup site.

“It’s good to have someone with a lot of experience batting with you because he can take you through how to take the game on and how to maintain that run-a-ball pressure kind of thing.”

India had lost against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year after Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam successfully chased down 151/7 without loss for a comprehensive 10-wicket triumph.

The 25-year-old Pant had added 53 runs with then skipper Kohli on way to his quickfire 39. “I fondly remember that I smacked Hasan Ali for two sixes in the same over,. We were just trying to get the run rate up because we lost early wickets and we staged a partnership – me and Virat.

“We were increasing the run rate and I smacked him for two sixes with one hand... my special shot.” Taking about the experience of playing arch-rivals Pakistan, Pant said: “It’s always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match as always.

“There are so much emotions involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone. It’s a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambience when you go on to the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there.

“It’s a different atmosphere and when we were singing our national anthem, I actually get goosebumps.” Meanwhile, India last won a world cup 11 years ago and skipper Rohit Sharma knows his team will have to do a lot of things right to lift the coveted trophy in Australia.

Their last ICC trophy came back in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy. “If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game we will get the results that we are looking for. It has been a while since we won the World Cup.

“The motive and thought process is to win the World Cup but we know we need to do a lot of things right to get there. So one step at a time for us and focus on each team we are going to come against and not think about semis or finals,” Rohit said in a video posted on bcci.tv.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is Rohit’s first ICC event as captain. Virat Kohli had led India in the previous T20 World Cup 12 months ago. “It is a big honour to captain the side. my first World Cup as captain so I am excited about it. It is great opportunity to come here and do something special.

“Every time you come for a World Cup it is a great feeling. We had a great camp (training) in Perth. We won two series at home recently but Australia will be a different challenge. Conditions will be challenging but there is a reason why we came here early.”

India play their opening game against Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23. “It is a big game to start with but we are going to keep relaxed and focus on what we need to do as individuals. That is going to be the key for us,” he added.