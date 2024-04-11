Sports

UCL QF, 1st Leg: Atletico Beat Dortmund 2-1 - In Pics

Atletico Madrid moved closer to returning to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Atletico took a first-half lead with goals by Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino and outplayed Dortmund during most of the match, but the German team stayed alive thanks to a late goal by substitute Sébastien Haller. Dortmund threatened in the end and twice hit the woodwork in the final minutes. The second leg will be played next Tuesday in Germany. In the other quarterfinal on Wednesday, Barcelona won 3-2 at Paris Saint-Germain in their first-leg match. Atletico hasn’t made it to the last four since 2017, when it lost to city rival Real Madrid. The Spanish club has won three of its last six quarterfinals. Dortmund, the 1997 European champion, is looking to return to the semifinals for the first time since 2012-13, when it lost the final to fellow German club Bayern Munich.