Sports

UCL QF, 1st Leg: Atletico Beat Dortmund 2-1 - In Pics

Atletico Madrid moved closer to returning to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Atletico took a first-half lead with goals by Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino and outplayed Dortmund during most of the match, but the German team stayed alive thanks to a late goal by substitute Sébastien Haller. Dortmund threatened in the end and twice hit the woodwork in the final minutes. The second leg will be played next Tuesday in Germany. In the other quarterfinal on Wednesday, Barcelona won 3-2 at Paris Saint-Germain in their first-leg match. Atletico hasn’t made it to the last four since 2017, when it lost to city rival Real Madrid. The Spanish club has won three of its last six quarterfinals. Dortmund, the 1997 European champion, is looking to return to the semifinals for the first time since 2012-13, when it lost the final to fellow German club Bayern Munich.

Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, right, makes an attempt to score past Atletico Madrid's Axel Witsel during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

1/9
Champions%20League%3A%20Atletico%20Madrid%20vs%20Borussia%20Dortmund
Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Dortmund's Felix Nmecha, right, makes an attempt to score during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement

2/9
Champions%20League%3A%20Atletico%20Madrid%20vs%20Borussia%20Dortmund
Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Dortmund's Felix Nmecha, right, makes an attempt to score during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement

3/9
Champions%20League%3A%20Atletico%20Madrid%20vs%20Borussia%20Dortmund
Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Atletico Madrid players celebrate after Atletico Madrid's Samuel Lino scored his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

4/9
Champions%20League%3A%20Atletico%20Madrid%20vs%20Borussia%20Dortmund
Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, right, heads the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement

5/9
Champions%20League%3A%20Atletico%20Madrid%20vs%20Borussia%20Dortmund
Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina, left, challenges for the ball with Dortmund's Jadon Sancho during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement

6/9
Champions%20League%3A%20Atletico%20Madrid%20vs%20Borussia%20Dortmund
Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Atletico Madrid's Samuel Lino makes an attempt to score past Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement

7/9
Photo: AP/Andrea Comas
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Police officers ride horses as supporters burn flares outside the Metropolitano stadium, ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Atletico de Madrid and Dortmund in Madrid, Spain.

8/9
Champions%20League%3A%20Atletico%20Madrid%20vs%20Borussia%20Dortmund
Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Andrea Comas
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Police officers stand guard as supporters burn flares outside the Metropolitano stadium, ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Atletico de Madrid and Dortmund in Madrid, Spain.

9/9
Champions%20League%3A%20Atletico%20Madrid%20vs%20Borussia%20Dortmund
Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo: AP/Andrea Comas
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Police officers stand guard as supporters burn flares outside the Metropolitano stadium, ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Atletico de Madrid and Dortmund in Madrid, Spain.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened