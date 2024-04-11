Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, right, makes an attempt to score past Atletico Madrid's Axel Witsel during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Dortmund's Felix Nmecha, right, makes an attempt to score during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid players celebrate after Atletico Madrid's Samuel Lino scored his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, right, heads the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina, left, challenges for the ball with Dortmund's Jadon Sancho during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Samuel Lino makes an attempt to score past Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Police officers ride horses as supporters burn flares outside the Metropolitano stadium, ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Atletico de Madrid and Dortmund in Madrid, Spain.
Police officers stand guard as supporters burn flares outside the Metropolitano stadium, ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Atletico de Madrid and Dortmund in Madrid, Spain.
