For the uninitiated, Uday plays national level cricket from Punjab but he hails from Shri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan.

"During matches, he travels from Shri Ganganagar to Bathinda which is a two-hour train journey. He is doing second year B.Com from Bathinda University. It was a friend of my mine, who suggested that Uday be shifted to Fazilka in Punjab for cricket," the father informed.