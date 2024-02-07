The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 has given us many riveting games, but perhaps none more memorable so far than the India vs South Africa semi-final in Benoni on Tuesday, February 6. The hosts gave the thus-far clinical defending champions a proper run for their money, and if not for a record partnership for the fifth wicket between captain Uday Saharan and an ice-cool Sachin Dhas, India would have crashed out of the tournament. (More Cricket News)
Even after the 171-run stand, India were jolted in the rear end and managed to just about pull through, with two wickets in hand. The Boys In Blue now await the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia on Thursday, February 8 for the summit clash.
The match between Pakistan and Australia promises plenty of fireworks in itself, as two strong sides will trade blows in the pursuit of a meeting with five-time champions India. The match is of all the more interest to viewers from the sub-continent, as a win for Saad Baig's team will set up a mouthwatering India vs Pakistan final.
Both Pakistan and Australia are unbeaten in the tournament so far. While the Aussies have wins against England, Sri Lanka, Namibia and Zimbabwe, and a no result against the West Indies to their name, the Boys In Green have vanquished Bangladesh, Ireland, New Zealand, Nepal and Afghanistan en route.
Advertisement
Squads
Pakistan U-19: Saad Baig (c), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah, Ubaid Shah.
Australia U-19: Hugh Weibgen (c), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Ollie Peake.
Let's take a look at three key battles that could shape the outcome of the Pakistan vs Australia, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final
ALSO READ: Controversial Dismissal In U-19 WC
Advertisement
Ubaid Shah Vs Sam Konstas
Medium-pacer Ubaid Shah is in red-hot form. He has scalped 17 wickets in the World Cup and 28 in his last 10 games at a strike rate of 19.5. The 18-year-old will eye early inroads with the new ball against the Aussies to unsettle them.
But for that, he will have to contend with their top-order batter Sam Konstas first. The right-hander has not been a prolific scorer but is a crucial anchor for his team, and scored a fantastic century in the previous game against West Indies to signal his intent ahead of the knock-out encounter.
Advertisement
Arafat Minhas Vs Hugh Weibgen
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas played a handy knock with the bat during their nail-biting five-run victory over Bangladesh in the Super Sixes, but it is his left-arm spin that will be called into action primarily against the Kangaroos.
The sternest challenge for him would perhaps be their captain Hugh Weibgen's. The 19-year-old has truly led from the front and played a bunch of crucial knocks for his side, including a century against England. He will be looking to do the same on Thursday and try to put Arafat under early pressure.
Advertisement
Shahzaib Khan Vs Callum Vidler
Pakistan opener Shahzaib Khan was the leading run-getter in the group stage, and earned the Player Of The Match honour twice - for his hundred against Afghanistan and an undefeated 86-ball 80 against New Zealand. He will look to set the tone from the top against the Aussies.
But it will just not be easy against seamer Callum Vidler, who has been their leading wicket-taker in the tournament. The teenager hurries batters with his nippy pace, and said in an interview with the ICC: "My job is to bowl fast and if anyone ever tells me to slow down, I don't listen to that."