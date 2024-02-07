The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 has given us many riveting games, but perhaps none more memorable so far than the India vs South Africa semi-final in Benoni on Tuesday, February 6. The hosts gave the thus-far clinical defending champions a proper run for their money, and if not for a record partnership for the fifth wicket between captain Uday Saharan and an ice-cool Sachin Dhas, India would have crashed out of the tournament. (More Cricket News)

Even after the 171-run stand, India were jolted in the rear end and managed to just about pull through, with two wickets in hand. The Boys In Blue now await the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia on Thursday, February 8 for the summit clash.