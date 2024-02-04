England Under-19 batter Hamza Shaikh was controversially ruled out obstructing the field during their Super Six match against Zimbabwe at the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 in Potchefstroom on Sunday, February 4. The 17-year-old had picked up a stationary ball during the 17th over of the English innings and upon appeal and a referral, deemed to be out by third umpire Nigel Duguid. (More Cricket News)

Shaikh had defended a delivery by Zimbabwe left-arm spinner Ryan Simbi near his feet. The wicketkeeper Ryan Kamwemba approached the pitch to collect the ball, but before Kamwemba got there, Shaikh bent down and handed it over to the keeper.