U-19 WC: Who Will Be India's SF Opponent?

Pakistan joined India in the semi-finals from Group 1 after prevailing over Bangladesh by five runs. South Africa and Australia had already made the last-four cut at the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup 2024

Outlook Sports Desk
February 3, 2024

India celebrate a wicket during their match against Ireland at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. Photo: ICC

After a cracker of a Super Six contest in Benoni on Saturday, February 3, the semi-finals line-up for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 has been confirmed. While India had already made the cut after beating Nepal the previous day, arch-rivals Pakistan joined them from Group 1 after prevailing over Bangladesh by five runs in an absolute humdinger. (More Cricket News)

Saad Baig's team were bowled out for a lowly total of 155 in the first innings, but shot out Bangladesh for 150 in response to register a thrilling win. They are the second team to qualify from Group 1 and will hence take on the Group 2 toppers Australia in their semi-final encounter. Though the Aussies' last Super Six game, against the West Indies, was a washout, they ended up with seven points, the most for anyone in Group 2.

As for defending champions India, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far, the last-four match pits them against hosts South Africa. The Proteas notched up a 119-run victory over Sri Lanka to book their spot. As India and Pakistan are slated in separate semi-finals, this keeps the mouthwatering prospect of an India vs Pakistan final alive too.

Schedule

Semi-Final 1

India vs South Africa: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 in Benoni at 1:30pm IST.

Semi-Final 2

Pakistan vs Australia: Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Benoni at 1:30pm IST.

Squads

India U-19: Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari.

South Africa U-19: David Teeger, Juan James (c), Raeeq Daniels, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, Ntando Zuma.

Pakistan U-19: Saad Baig (c & wk), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah, Ubaid Shah.

Australia U-19: Hugh Weibgen (c), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon (wk), Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley.

Live streaming details of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 semi-finals

Both the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 semi-finals will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. They will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

