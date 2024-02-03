After a cracker of a Super Six contest in Benoni on Saturday, February 3, the semi-finals line-up for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 has been confirmed. While India had already made the cut after beating Nepal the previous day, arch-rivals Pakistan joined them from Group 1 after prevailing over Bangladesh by five runs in an absolute humdinger. (More Cricket News)

Saad Baig's team were bowled out for a lowly total of 155 in the first innings, but shot out Bangladesh for 150 in response to register a thrilling win. They are the second team to qualify from Group 1 and will hence take on the Group 2 toppers Australia in their semi-final encounter. Though the Aussies' last Super Six game, against the West Indies, was a washout, they ended up with seven points, the most for anyone in Group 2.