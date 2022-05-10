Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Uber Cup Badminton 2022: Indian Women Enter Quarterfinals

Indian women's team, which has won two bronze medals in the past, faces Korea on Wednesday in its last group match.

Uber Cup Badminton 2022: Indian Women Enter Quarterfinals
PV Sindhu led the proceedings with a 21-10, 21-11 win over Jennie Gai in Uber Cup 2022. File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 6:10 pm

Indian women's badminton team sailed into the knockout stage of the Uber Cup Final after humbling USA 4-1 in a lopsided Group D match in Bangkok on Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

India, who had defeated Canada 4-1 in their opening tie, notched up a second successive win to cement their position in the top two spot in their group to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Related stories

Thomas And Uber Cup 2022: Indian Men's Team Beats Canada, Qualifies For Knock-Out Round

Thomas And Uber Cup 2022: Indian Men Thrash Germany 5-0 In Opener

Live Streaming Of Thomas And Uber Cup Badminton Finals 2022 - Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action - Fixtures And Results

PV Sindhu once again led the proceedings with a 21-10, 21-11 win over Jennie Gai, doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly then beat Francesca Corbett and Allison Lee 21-19, 21-10 before Aakashi Kashyap notched up a 21-18, 21-11 victory over Esther Shi as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Young doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker then went down fighting to Lauren Lam and Kodi Tang Lee 12-21, 21-17, 13-21 to salvage some pride for USA.

In the final match, Ashmita Chaliha prevailed 21-18, 21-13 over Natalie Chi to wrap up the match.

Indian women's team, which has won two bronze medals in the past, will next face Korea on Wednesday in their last group match.

The Indian men's team also qualified for the knockout stage after ensuring their place in the top two in their group.

Tags

Sports Badminton Thomas And Uber Cup Thomas And Uber Cup 2022 PV Sindhu Tanisha Crasto Treesa Jolly Ashmita Chaliha Uber Cup 2022
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read