Tottenham 1-1 Wolves: Palhinha Spares Hosts' Blushes With Stoppage-time Stunner

Tottenham salvaged a 1-1 draw with Premier League strugglers Wolves
Joao Palhinha equalised four minutes into second-half stoppage time
Wolves went ahead nine minutes into the second half, with Santiago Bueno stabbing home
Joao Palhinha equalised four minutes into second-half stoppage time as Tottenham salvaged a 1-1 draw with Premier League strugglers Wolves.
Vitor Pereira's men were moments away from a shock win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having produced a massively improved performance after five straight defeats.
Though Mohammed Kudus had a header pushed onto the crossbar by Sam Johnstone, Spurs were far from free flowing in the first half and also saw their own woodwork struck by Matt Doherty.
And
after Ladislav Krejci's downward header was parried by Guglielmo Vicario.
Thomas Frank's team got worse, if anything, after that moment as Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Hugo Bueno both went close to making it 2-0.
But one moment of magic broke the visitors' hearts as, following some excellent hold-up play from Pape Matar Sarr, Palhinha bent a lovely finish into the far corner from the edge of the area, rescuing a point for Spurs.
Wolves remain bottom of the table with a single point, three adrift of 17th-placed Burnley, while Spurs are third with 11 points from six games.
Data Debrief: Wolves still winless after cruel blow
Wolves are now winless in 10 Premier League games dating back to last season, drawing two and losing eight, with that run coming immediately after a six-match winning streak.
Pereira's selections were inspired, as he made nine changes to the lineup that started last week's 3-1 defeat to Leeds United – the most by any side from one match to another in the competition (excluding matchday one games) since Manchester United against Wolves in May 2021 (10).
For Wolves, it was the biggest number of changes between Premier League matches since December 2009, when Mick McCarthy rotated nine players for a 2-0 victory over Burnley.
And he was rewarded with a vastly improved display, as Wolves edged the expected goals (xG) battle, albeit narrowly, by 1 to 0.9.
Palhinha's goal was his first in a home Premier League match since December 2022, for Fulham against Southampton. Four of his last six goals in the competition have been equalisers.