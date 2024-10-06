Tennis

Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament

Wuhan Open 2024: Here’s everything you need to know about the final WTA 1000 tournament of the year, including live streaming details, top seeds, prize money, and more

2024 US Open Tennis Championships Semifinal Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Navarro_9
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, waves as she walks onto the court | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
info_icon

The last WTA 1000 tournament of the year, the Wuhan Open 2024, is set to take place from October 7 to 13 at the Optics Valley International Tennis Center in China. (More Sports News)

With qualifiers kicking off on October 5th, the Wuhan Open returns to the outdoor hard courts after a five-year hiatus.

The main draw of the Wuhan Open begins on Monday 7th October, concluding on Sunday 13th October with both the singles and doubles finals.

Last held five years ago, the previous edition saw Aryna Sabalenka claim the title, and she will lead the field again this year following the withdrawal of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Sabalenka has already taken one WTA 1000 title in 2024, winning Cincinnati by upsetting Jessica Pegula in the final.

This tournament is the newest and final WTA 1000 event on the tennis calendar, taking place in Wuhan, China. It made its debut in 2014, replacing the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo as a Premier 5-level tournament.

This year, the Wuhan Open returns to the WTA Tour with upgraded WTA 1000 status and is one of two premier tournaments in China, second in prestige only to the recently concluded China Open.

Wuhan Open 2024: Prize Money

Women's Singles

RoundPrize MoneyPoints
Winner$525,1151000
Runner-up$309,280650
Semi-final$159,439390
Quarter-final$73,193215
Third Round$36,568120
Second Round$20,71465
First Round$14,84610

Wuhan Open 2024: Top Seeds And Their Stats

A total of 56 players will compete in the singles main draw, with the top eight seeds receiving first-round byes. The draw will also include eight qualifiers and four wild cards.

1. Aryna Sabalenka
Ranking: - World No. 2 (career-high No.1)
Career singles titles - 16, including three this year
Wuhan Open result - Champion (2018, 2019)

2. Jessica Pegula
Ranking: World No. 3 (career-high No. 3)
Career singles titles - 6 (two this year)
Best Wuhan Open result - First round (2019)

3. Jasmine Paolini
Ranking - World No. 5 (career-high No.5)
Career singles titles - 2 (one this year)

4. Coco Gauff
Ranking: World No. 6 (career-high No.2)
Career singles titles: 7 (one this year)

5. Zheng Qinwen
Ranking - World No. 7 (career-high No.7)
Career singles titles - 4 (two this year)
Best Wuhan Open result - Lost in qualifying (2019)

6. Emma Navarro
Ranking - World No. 8 (career-high No.8)
Career singles titles - 1 (one this year)

7. Barbora Krejcikova
Ranking - World No. 10 (career-high No.2)
Career singles titles - 8 (one this year)

8. Daria Kasatkina
Ranking - World No. 11 (career-high No.8)
Career singles titles - 7 (one this year)
Best Wuhan Open result - Round of 16 (2016, 2017, 2018)

Wuhan Open 2024: Live Streaming

When to watch Wuhan Open 2024 singles and doubles matches?

The main draw of the Wuhan Open begins on Monday, October 7th, with singles matches starting around 8:00 AM IST onwards and doubles matches commencing at 10:00 AM IST.

Where to watch Wuhan Open 2024 singles and doubles matches?

One can watch WTA Wuhan Open 2024 in India on Tennis Channel. To find out where to watch it in different parts of the world, click here.

