WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know

Over 15 million dollars in prize money on the line in Riyadh, and the year-end numero uno singles ranking will be ascertained after the dust settles

The eight singles contenders at the WTA Finals 2024 in Riyadh
The eight singles contenders at the WTA Finals 2024 in Riyadh. Photo: X/WTA
The WTA Finals 2024 are set to begin in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday (November 2). This year's top eight women's singles players and doubles teams will battle it out on the King Saud University Sports Arena for the prestigious season-ending championship. (More Tennis News)

The venue will host four matches every day before the grand finales on November 9. Not just are over 15 million dollars in prize money on the line in Riyadh, but the year-end numero uno singles ranking will be ascertained after the dust settles. Iga Swiatek is the defending champion after she defeated Jessica Pegula, the US Open 2024 runner-up in the final last year.

On Day 1, in a rematch of the last WTA 1000 final of the season, the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will take on world number 7 Zheng Qinwen for the third time this season. The second singles match will feature No. 4 Jasmine Paolini against a returning No.5 Elena Rybakina, in a rematch of the French Open quarter-finals.

Sabalenka, who recently overtook Swiatek as the World No.1 and won the Wuhan Open, is a part of the Purple Group alongside Jasmine Paolini, Rybakina and Zheng. The Orange Group in singles comprises Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Barbora Krejcikova.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are vying for top spot in the WTA rankings
WTA Season Finals 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek - Showdown For Supremacy

BY Stats Perform

WTA Finals 2024: Groups

Singles

Purple Group: Aryna Sabalenka, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina, Qinwen Zheng.

Orange Group: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Barbora Krejcikova.

Doubles

Green Group: Lyudmila Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko, Hsieh Su-Wei/Elise Mertens, Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez, Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend

White Group: Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe, Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini, Caroline Dolehide/Desirae Krawczyk, Chan Hao-Ching/Veronika Kudermetova

WTA Finals 2024: Format

The singles and doubles competition will take place in a round-robin format. Each of the first six days, through Thursday, November 7, will feature two singles matches and two doubles matches in round-robin play. The players and teams finishing in the top two of each group will advance to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, each group winner will face the second-placed team from the other group. The winners thus emerging will battle it out for the singles and doubles crowns.

WTA Finals 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

The WTA Finals 2024 will be live streamed on the Tennis Channel app and website in India. The tournament will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

