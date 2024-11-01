WTA Season Finals 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iga Swiatek - Showdown For Supremacy

At the age of 28 years and 303 days, she will become the second-oldest player to make their maiden WTA Finals appearance as a top-five ranked player, after Li Na (29 years and 241 days) in 2011 – since the WTA rankings were first published in 1975. Paolini (18) won the joint-most matches at grand slam events in 2024, along with Sabalenka.