WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh

Iga Swiatek won 51 of 74 points and broke Daria Kasatkina's serve five of six times, ending the encounter in 51 minutes, which was her shortest match this year

Iga Swiatek is out of the WTA Finals
Iga Swiatek suffered a shock exit at the WTA Finals despite her triumph over Kasatkina in Riyadh on Thursday. (More Tennis News)

Swiatek swept aside Kasatkina 6-1 6-0, with the Russian a late replacement for Jessica Pegula who withdrew from the tournament due to a knee injury. 

The Pole then had to rely on Coco Gauff beating Barbora Krejcikova to reach the final four, but the Wimbledon champion came through in straight sets to send Swiatek home. 

Swiatek won 51 of 74 points and broke Kasatkina’s serve five of six times, ending the encounter in 51 minutes, which was her shortest match this year. 

"It was a pretty solid game. It was a good performance," said Swiatek. "I was hitting the ball really well and picking the right shorts to play faster.

But it mattered little in the end, with Swiatek revealing she was unaware of the scenario surrounding her progression to the semi-finals. 

“Honestly, I don’t think it matters. Like we go out on court to win every match anyway. I was not thinking about that. I did not know that was the case," she added. 

“I’m professional enough to always give 100 percent, no matter what the stakes are."

Swiatek, though, became the third player in the 2000's to win 10 or more matches against top-10 opponents for three consecutive seasons, after Serena Williams (2012-2014) and Venus Williams (2000-2002). 

But the day belonged to Krejcikova, who topped the Orange Group after extending her unbeaten run to two matches over Gauff. 

The Czech emerged a 7-5 6-4 victor in just under two hours, saving 11 of the 12 break points she faced against the American to book her place in the semi-finals. 

The world number 13 became the lowest-ranked player to make the semi-finals at the WTA Finals since Sandrine Testud (ranked 14th) in 2001.

Zheng soared into the last four of the WTA Finals
WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four

BY Stats Perform

"I think the calmness that I have in myself is key. I was ready to enjoy and excited. I had nothing to lose," Krejcikova said. 

"I mean obviously it was difficult. I was just more strict with my game and that was the key today.

"It's very tough to say because before the tournament, I was dealing with some issues and didn't know what to expect.

"I tried to stay positive and knew I was going to fight to the end.

"I faced Zheng last year, she is playing great and had a great season and it is going to be really difficult but I have nothing to lose and I am just going to try and play my best tennis."

Krejcikova will now face Zheng Qinwen, who came second in the Purple Group, while Gauff will take on world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the other match. 

