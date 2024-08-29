Tennis

US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three

Coco Gauff breezed into the third round of the US Open with a straight sets defeat of Tatjana Maria on Wednesday

Coco Gauff breezed into the third round
Coco Gauff breezed into the third round of the US Open with a straight sets defeat of Tatjana Maria on Wednesday. (More Tennis News)

The reigning champion at Flushing Meadows won 6-4 6-0, with the minimum of fuss, on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff, who is seeded third, needed just 80 minutes to get the job done against her German opponent, and a third-round tie against Elina Svitolina is next up.

The American won seven games in a row to close out the match, with her second-set bagel her fifth at a grand slam this year.

"It was a tricky match," Gauff said. "Overall I thought I did well the first set. I mean, it was close. I got out of those service games.

"Obviously could serve better, but off the ground and at the net there were some errors, but I think every time it was the right decision to make. It was just about execution."

Gauff has met Svitolina, a US Open semi-finalist in 2019, twice before, beating the Ukrainian in this year's Auckland Open final after suffering a defeat at the 2021 Australian Open.

Data Debrief: Nine straight for Coco

Gauff has now won nine straight matches at the US Open, making her the youngest player to do so since Maria Sharapova between 2006 and 2007.

Indeed, the 20-year-old has now won 59 grand slam matches, which trails only Sharapova (81) when it comes to players aged under 21.

