Carlos Alcaraz insisted he is not thinking about Rafael Nadal's grand slam record following his triumph over Australian qualifier Li Tu at the US Open. (More Tennis News)
Alcaraz was able to overcome a scrappy second set to win 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-1 at Flushing Meadows, serving eight aces and producing 50 winners to his opponents' 19.
The Spaniard started strongly, finding himself a set and a break to the good before four double faults in the second allowed Tu a way back into the contest.
However, the world number three would recover, dominating the third as he confirmed his progression to the next round with a love game in the final set.
Alcaraz is aiming to become the third man in history after Rod Laver and Nadal to win the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same calendar year.
"Well, after this interview I’m going to try to pretend I never heard that," Alcaraz told ESPN when asked about the statistic.
"Obviously it would be a great achievement if I make it, but it is going to be difficult."
The Olympic silver medallist faces Botic van de Zandschulp in the next round after the Dutchman defeated Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.
Data Debrief: Alcaraz continues grand slam winning streak
Alcaraz's triumph at Flushing Meadows was his 15th grand slam victory in a row, last losing in a major tournament against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open quarter-finals.
Among players to begin their career in the Open Era, only John McEnroe (69) has achieved 60 men's singles match wins at grand slam events in fewer matches than Alcaraz (70), following the latter's win over Tu.