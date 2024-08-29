Aryna Sabalenka is taking inspiration from the next generation of tennis fans as she aims to win the US Open, after her third-round win over Lucia Bronzetti. (More Tennis News)
Sabalenka made light work of the Italian on Wednesday, winning 6-3 6-1 to seal her place in round three.
Last year's runner-up did not face a single break point and converted four of the eight she forced.
After her victory, Sabalenka welcomed a young girl from the crowd onto the court for a photo.
In her post-match interview, the Belarusian said: "That means a lot, it's something that keeps me going. To see the young generation being inspired by me - this is what it's all about. I'm a little bit in shock because this is such an inspiration for me."
There was no such luck for Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, who suffered a straight-sets loss to Elena-Gabriela Ruse.
Krejcikova has failed to progress beyond round two at the US Open since she reached the quarters in 2021.
Data Debrief: Hard court specialist Sabalenka
Sabalenka tussled with Iga Swiatek on the clay courts earlier this season, but the world number two is excellent on the hard surface too.
Among active players, Sabalenka (80.6%, 45-11) trails only Naomi Osaka (81%, 47-11) in terms of win percentage on hard courts at grand slam events.