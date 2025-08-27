Tommy Paul Vs Elmer Moller Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Tommy Paul takes on Elmer Moller at the US Open 2025
Paul has defeated Moller earlier this year
Live streaming and timings listed
American Tommy Paul will look to give the home fans with some quality tennis as he takes on Elmer Moller in the men's singles first round at the US Open 2025 on Wednesday, August 27. The match takes place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Paul has reached the semis in Adelaide before pushing for a quarter-final berth at Australian Open 2025 eventually falling to Alexander Zverev. His breakthrough moment came when he reached the quarters at French Open though Carlos Alcaraz did bring his run to an end but Paul achieved a career-best ranking of No.8.
Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller Head-to-Head Record
Tommy Paul has faced Elmer Moller just once before this game to lead a 1-0 head-to-head. Paul dispatched the Dane in their Roland Garros clash just a month ago by registering 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 victory.
Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller, US Open 2025 First Round: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller, US Open 2025 first-round match be played?
The Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller, US Open 2025 first-round match will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium Queens, New York City on Wednesday, August 27 at around 5:40am IST (Approx).
Where will the Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller, US Open 2025 first-round match be telecast and live streamed?
The Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller, US Open 2025 first-round match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.