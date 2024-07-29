Novak Djokovic will take on Spain’s Rafael Nadal on Parisian clay in the second round of the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Court Phillipe Chatrier on Monday, July 29. (Full Olympic Coverage|More Tennis News)
On the eve of the much anticipated, nerves-inducing fixture, the 24-time Grand Slam champion did not hold back any excitement as he took to his Instagram to share a Tennis Tv pre-match post about the block-buster fixture.
The Serb, going for his first-ever Olympic Gold got his tournament underway with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 victory over Australia’s Matthew Ebden.
Nadal, on the other hand, had to overcome a slightly difficult Morton Fucsovics test 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to set up a date with his arch-rival Djokovic.
For the unversed, Nadal and Djokovic last met in the quarter-finals of the 2022 edition of Roland Garros which the Spaniard won.
The duo last four meetings have also come on clay, with the 38-year-old winning thrice, and Djokovic taking the 2021 French Open semi-final.