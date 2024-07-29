Tennis

Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Beats Nadal In 2nd Round - In Pics

Novak Djokovic dominated rival Rafael Nadal at the start, then held off a comeback attempt to win 6-1, 6-4 at the Paris Olympics in the second round Monday, the 60th — and likely last — head-to-head matchup between the two tennis greats. Djokovic claimed 10 of the initial 11 games, with Nadal nowhere near the skilled and ever-hustling version of himself that won a record 14 French Open trophies on the same red clay at Roland Garros that is hosting Summer Games matches. Instead, Nadal was diminished, showing every bit of his 38 years, and looking like someone who might be ready to head into retirement after playing only sparingly the past two seasons because of a series of injuries, including hip surgery.

Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in their men's singles second round match at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Novak Djokovic dominated rival Rafael Nadal to win 6-1, 6-4 at the Paris Olympics in the second round.

2/10
Rafael Nadal leaves after losing to Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal leaves after losing to Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Rafael Nadal leaves the court after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their men's singles second round match at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

3/10
Novak Djokovic hugs Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic hugs Rafael Nadal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, hugs Spain's Rafael Nadal after their men's singles second round match at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/10
Rafael Nadal jumps to return the ball
Rafael Nadal jumps to return the ball | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Rafael Nadal jumps to return the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles second round match at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

5/10
Supporters of Serbias Novak Djokovic
Supporters of Serbia's Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Supporters of Serbia's Novak Djokovic wave flags in the stands as he plays Spain's Rafael Nadal during their men's singles second round match at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

6/10
Supporters of Spains Rafael Nadal
Supporters of Spain's Rafael Nadal | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Supporters of Spain's Rafael Nadal use fans as he plays Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles second round match at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

7/10
Rafael Nadal serves the ball to Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal serves the ball to Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Rafael Nadal serves the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles second round match at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

8/10
Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Rafael Nadal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their men's singles second round match at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

9/10
Rafael Nadal slams a forehand to Serbias Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal slams a forehand to Serbia's Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Spain's Rafael Nadal slams a forehand to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles second round match at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

10/10
Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Rafael Nadal | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their men's singles second round match at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  3. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  4. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
Football News
  1. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  5. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Rafael Nadal, Reaches 3rd Round - Data Debrief
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  5. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Families; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody
  2. ‘Not Here To Beg’: Srinagar MP Mehdi Raises Demand For Elections In J&K
  3. Supreme Court Starts Special Lok Adalat, Allows Media Cameras Inside Courtrooms
  4. Love Transcends Borders As Pakistani Woman Crosses Over To Meet Her Indian Husband
  5. 'Not Looking To Others To Sort Out': S Jaishankar On India's Border Dispute With China
Entertainment News
  1. Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Sad' For People Who Don't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe
  2. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  3. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
  5. Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post
US News
  1. Apple Intelligence Launch Postponed Till October: What To Know
  2. Indian Man Arrested In Houston For Trafficking Fake Cancer Drugs Across US
  3. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
  4. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  5. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
World News
  1. Apple Intelligence Launch Postponed Till October: What To Know
  2. Air France, Lufthansa And More Cancel Flights To Lebanon Amid Fears of Israeli Attack
  3. Southport Stabbing: Panic After 8 People, Including Children, Attacked In Mass Stabbing; Accused Arrested
  4. Indian Man Arrested In Houston For Trafficking Fake Cancer Drugs Across US
  5. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Families; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Djokovic Beats Nadal In Straight Sets; France Beat Turkiye 5-4 In Men's Archery Semi-Final
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics