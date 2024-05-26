The Sumit Nagal caravan has now rolled on to French Open. A landmark year, where he went to the second round of the Australian Open main draw as well as Monte Carlo Masters, now sees the Indian in the Roland Garros main draw, ready to take on the 18th-ranked Karen Khachanov in the opening round on Monday, May 27, 2024.
Nagal is the first Indian man since 2019 to compete in the French Open singles main draw. Prajnesh Gunneswaran was the last men's singles entrant from the country at the 2019 French Open. A career-high ATP ranking of 80 has led to Nagal's qualification, and it has been precipitated by a series of good results this year.
The 26-year-old rom Jhajjar, Haryana stunned world No. 37 Matteo Arnaldi at the Monte Carlo Masters after becoming the first Indian tennis player to advance to the main draw of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in 42 years. Before that, Nagal had undertaken a historic Australian Open campaign, winning his way through qualifying and defeating Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in the first round of the main draw.
On top of that, Nagal has also earned a berth in the Wimbledon main draw, which will mark his debut at the marquee grass court Grand Slam.
Head-To-Head Record
For now, India's singles spearhead Nagal has a different task at hand, and that is challenging Karen Khachanov in the first round. The two have not faced off before, and this will be their first meeting on the professional circuit.
Live Streaming Details Of Sumit Nagal's Match At French Open 2024
When will Sumit Nagal's match be played at French Open 2024?
Sumit Nagal's first-round match against Karen Khachanov at French Open 2024 will be played at Roland Garros, Paris on Monday, May 27, 2024 around 3:45pm IST (tentative timing, subject to change based on when the previous match on Court 7 ends).
Where will Sumit Nagal's match be telecast and live streamed?
The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.