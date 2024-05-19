But he is unlikely to be daunted by that challenge. The Haryana lad had taken a set off all-time great Roger Federer at the 2019 edition of US Open, and as he is invariably unseeded at Majors, Nagal frequently takes on top-10 players. At the Monte Carlo Masters too, he had fought hard and bagged a set against the seventh-seeded Holger Rune (now ranked 12th in ATP standings) before going down 3-6, 6-3, 2-6.