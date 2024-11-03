Tennis

Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet

The 27-year-old Sumit Nagal was trailing 5-7, 0-4 when he had to pull out of the first-round Moselle Open contest against France's Corentin Moutet

File photo of Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal in action at Australian Open 2024
File photo of Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal in action at Australian Open 2024. Photo: AP
Sumit Nagal's campaign at the Moselle Open ended in disappointment as he pulled out while trailing in the second set of his opening round match against France's Corentin Moutet in Metz, France on Saturday. (More Tennis News)

Nagal was trailing 5-7, 0-4 when he had to pull out of the contest.

The 27-year-old Indian, who reached the second round of the Australian Open earlier this year, seemed to be in control with a 5-2 lead in the first set after breaking Moutet.

However, momentum shifted dramatically as Nagal lost nine consecutive games, eventually dropping the first set 5-7.

In the second set, the Frenchman maintained his dominance, breaking Nagal twice to surge to a 4-0 lead before Nagal pulled out.

This victory marks Moutet’s fourth win over Nagal in their six encounters, with their most recent clash taking place at the Paris Olympics earlier this year, where Moutet also emerged victorious.

