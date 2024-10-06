Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Battles Past Tomas Martin Etcheverry To Enter Round Of 16

Jannik Sinner came from a set down to overcome Tomas Martin Etcheverry to progress at the Shanghai Masters. (More Tennis News)
Sinner, who came from behind in both of his first two matches at the China Open, where he eventually lost in the final to Carlos Alcaraz, had to showcase his fighting spirit once more on Sunday.
The world number one eventually prevailed 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 6-2, requiring two hours and 39 minutes to get the job done.
Standing in the way of Sinner and a place in the quarter-finals will be either Roberto Carballes Baena or Ben Shelton.
Earlier on Sunday, Daniil Medvedev also came from behind to claim a 5-7 6-4 6-4 victory over Matteo Arnaldi.
"It was a very tough match, a very close one," said Medvedev. "I actually felt like that’s where tennis is funny. I felt like in the first set, I was probably the better player, had more opportunities. I didn’t manage to [win] it, played a bad game at the end of the set.
"In the other sets, I thought it was closer. Maybe even he had the edge on some of the moments, but that's why tennis is crazy.
"You can win when you don’t expect it, and lose when you expect to win, so I’m happy to be here again in two days."
Data Debrief: Master of the Masters
Moving to a record 74-26, only four players since the format's introduction in 1990 have claimed more wins from their first 100 ATP 1000 matches than Sinner (74).
Sinner is behind only Rafael Nadal (83), Stefan Edberg (77), Pete Sampras (76) and Jim Courier (75).