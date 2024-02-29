Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the men's professional tennis tour have agreed to a five-year partnership that includes naming rights for the ATP rankings, the latest move by the kingdom into that sport and others. (More Tennis News)

The ATP already had a deal that placed its Next Gen ATP Finals — a tournament for players 21 and under — in Jeddah from 2023 through 2027. The arrangement announced Wednesday includes courtside branding for the PIF at the season-ending ATP Finals and tournaments in Indian Wells, California; Miami, Madrid and Beijing.