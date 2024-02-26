Tennis

ATP Rio Open 2024: Sebastian Baez Beats Argentine Compatriot Mariano Navone To Win Biggest Title Of Career

Meanwhile, legends of the game, including Andy Murray and Boris Becker, have demanded more top tennis tournaments in South America. Rio Open is an ATP 500 event

Associated Press (AP)
Associated Press (AP)

February 26, 2024

Sebastian Baez and Mariano Navone, both of Argentina, pose with their trophies after the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 25, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Sebastian Baez won his fifth and biggest title with a 6-2 6-1 victory against his Argentine compatriot Mariano Navone at the Rio Open. (More Tennis News)

The fifth-seeded Baez wasn't seriously challenged by the 22-year-old Navone, a qualifier, in the final of the clay-court tournament.

Neither of the two Argentinians had been among the favorites to lift the title, but defending champion Cameron Norrie, Carlos Alcaraz, Stan Wawrinka and Nicolas Jarry had all stumbled.

Baez is the second Argentinian to lift the trophy, with Diego Schwartzman the first in 2018.

Carlos Alcaraz reacts after missing a point during his Argentina Open 2024 ATP semi-final tennis match against Nicolas Jarry at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium in Buenos Aires. - AP/Gustavo Garello
Rio Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Retires Hurt After Twisting Right Ankle During First-Round Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Baez is set to climb to a career-high No. 21 in the rankings on Monday, from his current No. 30. Navone will become a top 100 player for the first time, reaching No. 60 after Rio.

Despite a somewhat tepid final in Rio de Janeiro, some high profile tennis players past and present have argued in favor of more top tournaments in South America to please the eager crowds that flocked to the Rio Open and the Argentina Open earlier this month.

"Unpopular opinion. South America should have its own dedicated swing on the tennis tour with its own Masters series," said three-time major winner Andy Murray on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

"The way the fans support the tournaments there is incredible. Amazing atmospheres and is clearly part of their sporting culture. Vamos, ATP Tour."

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker agreed: “Why unpopular? You're absolutely right. Tennis should go to countries/continents where tennis is booming."

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman asked for more pressure.

"Let ATP know this, Andy. Every year they put us less support," he said, adding there should be more tournaments in South America "not just because of how the fans support the tournaments," but also "how many players we have and we had on the top."

"We deserve more than this from ATP," Schwartzman said.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement