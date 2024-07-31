Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Eases To Women's Singles Quarter-Finals

Iga Swiatek eased to the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics as she beat Wang Xiyu in straight sets. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Tennis News)
Swiatek, who has claimed four grand slam titles on the clay surface at Roland-Garros, continued her dominance on Tuesday as she emerged a 6-3 6-4 victor.
Wang started the match confidently, moving the world number one around the court early on, but Swiatek found her rhythm, earning a decisive break point in the sixth game before cruising to the first set.
The top seed managed to find a break in the opening game of the second set, but that lead proved difficult to maintain as Wang broke back instantly to take the next two games on the spin.
Swiatek, however, broke for a 3-2 lead and held her serve in the following game, but Wang continued to put on the pressure, winning her next two games to level the game.
The Pole would find yet another break of serve in the ninth game and was able to hold out to secure her passage to the quarter-finals in the French capital.
Swiatek will face Danielle Collins in the next round.
Data Debrief: Swiatek fights off inspired Wang
While the scoreline looked comfortable for Swiatek, it was far from it on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
In the opening set, Swiatek had 11 unforced errors compared to Wang's eight, while also hitting only nine winners.
But in a game filled with break points, Swiatek showcased her ruthless streak, converting four and saving six of the eight she faced.