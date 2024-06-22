Paris 2024: India's Tennis Ace Sumit Nagal Confirms Olympic Games Qualification

“Extremely glad to share that I have officially qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is a monumental moment for me as the Olympics holds a special place in my heart,” Nagal said in a post on social media.
Nagal was one of the alternatives for the spot, but with the withdrawals coming through of players ranked higher than him, the Jhajjar-born star is set to take the place when the International Tennis Federation releases the official list on Thursday, July 4.
Nagal will be just the second Indian to qualify in the singles event in back-to-back editions since Leander Paes, who won silver at the 1996 Olympics in Atalanta.
The Paris Olympics will be held on clay, at Roland Garros, where the French Open usually takes place. The event will be hosted from July 27 to August 4.
It has been a year to cherish for Nagal, after making the semi-finals in Bengaluru, Nagal made the finals in Pune. After winning the qualifiers at Indian Wells, he progressed to the main draw of the event.
The Indian beat Matteo Arnadi at Monte Carlo before losing to Holger Rune in the second round. After the French Open, he won the Challenger in Heilbronn, and followed it up with a final at Perugia that saw him attain his career best ATP rank of 71.