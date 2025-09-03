Tennis

Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2025: Serbian Through To The Semis At Flushing Meadows

Novak Djokovic took a two-set lead against Taylor Fritz, an opponent he always beats, to close in on the semifinals, a round he often reaches at the U.S. Open, and marked the occasion by blowing kisses to those in Tuesday night’s crowd pulling for the last American man in the field. That was just a taste of the back-and-forth between Djokovic and some of the folks in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats, and there was still work that remained, but he would finish off a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory. Djokovic improved to 11-0 against 2024 runner-up Fritz and reached a record-extending 53rd Grand Slam semifinal, a total that includes a record-tying 14 at Flushing Meadows. The No. 4-seeded Fritz’s exit means the U.S. drought will continue without a male singles champion at any major since 2003, when Andy Roddick won in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz_1
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after defeating Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz_2
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, shakes hands with Taylor Fritz, of the United States, after winning the match during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz_3
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot against Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz_4
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, serves against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.

5/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz_5
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot against Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz_Elizabeth Banks
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Elizabeth Banks watches a match between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz_8
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, reacts after losing a point against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz_6
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot against Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz_7
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, returns a shot against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz_9
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, serves against Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

