Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic will not feature at the upcoming Madrid Open as he reportedly continues his preparations for the French Open that takes place next month. (More Tennis News)
On Monday, it was revealed that the Serbian tennis ace has been left out of the main draw for the Madrid Open.
As per reports, the world's number one tennis player is focusing on the French Open and could be seen at the Italian Open in Rome.
Madrid Open qualifiers are currently going on but the main draw starts Wednesday. Djokovic has won the tournament three times in his career but his last title came way back in 2019.
Djokovic who is a record 24-time Grand Slam champion was last seen at the Monte Carlo Masters earlier this month. He reached his first Monte Carlo semi final since 2015 and was defeated by Casper Ruud in the last four.
Before that he had skipped the Miami open that took place in March.
The 36-year-old tennis great is yet to win a title this season. Though, he has only played just four tournaments.
As per a report, Djokovic will be in attendance at Laureus Awards in Madrid later Monday, where he is in contention for the 'Sportsman of the Year' award.
The tennis great is already in Madrid as he was seen attending the LaLiga El Classico where Real Madrid earned a 3-2 comeback win against rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Carlos Alcaraz will be among the favourites now as the Spaniard aims to create history by becoming the first player to win three consecutive titles at the Madrid Open.
The tournament also marks the return of Rafael Nadal who will play American wild card Darwin Blanch in the first round and will meet 10th seed Alex de Minaur if he moves ahead.
In the absence of Djokovic, Jannik Sinner is now the top seed in the tournament.