Tennis

Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note

Rune, who withdrew from the Olympics due to a wrist injury, had been set to face Milos Raonic in the first round

Holger Rune, Tennis, Montreal Open
Holger Rune in action in Montreal
info_icon

Holger Rune made a strong start at the Montreal Open as he defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 3-6 6-2. (More Tennis News)

Rune, who withdrew from the Olympics due to a wrist injury, had been set to face Milos Raonic in the first round.

However, Raonic withdrew just moments before the match was due to start, so lucky loser Bautista Agut filled in.

It left Rune having to swiftly adapt to a new opponent, but despite a wobble in the second set, the Dane was generally in control throughout Tuesday's contest.

"It was a challenge for sure," Rune said. "It's never easy coming back after a little break — not the longest break, but for me, I'm very young and luckily I haven't been injured much. It was difficult but I think I managed to find the rhythm quickly.

"It was kind of tricky. It's two completely different game styles. I kind of had to adjust from one tactic to another in five minutes. Luckily, I played Bautista before so I had a clue, and obviously he's been on Tour for many years, so I know him very well.

"It was not easy. I was expecting a big server and trying to manage to get in the rallies with Milos, and now it was a completely different story. I needed to attack much more and play on my terms."

Next up for Rune, who has won 13 of his 15 opening-round matches this season, is a tie against Pablo Carreno Busta.

Data Debrief: Scandi style

Since the format’s inception in 1990, world number 17 Rune is now the fourth Scandinavian player to claim 30+ wins from an opening 50 ATP Masters 1000 matches.

He joins Stefan Edberg (41), Magnus Gustafsson (32) and Casper Ruud (31) on that list.

