Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal earned a superb win on Monday when he defeated Canada's Gabriel Diallo to make a bright start on his debut at the Miami Open 2024. The 26-year-old, who was playing the first-round qualifying match, showed his prescence of mind as he ousted his Canadian opponent in two sets. (More Tennis News)
Nagal won the tie-breaker in the first set after saving a break point in the seventh game, while he dominated the second set, breaking Diallo in the first and seventh game.
Nagal, who had broken into the world's top-100 last month after winning the Chennai Open, will face Coleman Wong next.
Advertisement
Nagal's victory will see him become the new World No 92 post this match.
In his last tournament, Nagal had lost to Milos Raonic at the Indian Wells after qualifying for the main draw following the last-minute withdrawal of Rafael Nadal.
Nagal had created quite a flutter in January when he advanced to the second round of the Australian Open. That effort had played a big part in launching him into the top-100 of the ATP rankings.
(With PTI inputs)